Belgium's King Albert undergoes cancer treatment for the sixth time in 11 years

Belgium's former monarch, King Albert, has undergone cancer treatment for the sixth time in 11 years as the royal was seen with facial scars at a recent public appearance.

The photos, published in Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws showed the 91-year-old royal with a scar running down from his nose to the top of his lips. The appearance at a reception in Brussels was the first time that the royal had been seen in public for five months; however, it remains unclear when he underwent the procedure.

The Belgian Palace confirmed the former monarch's health news to the outlet.

Health

Albert has been treated for cancer on several occasions, with specialists believing it's mostly due to sun exposure as the royal is fond of holidays in sunnier countries.

Back in 2023, Albert was hospitalised as a "precautionary measure" after becoming "dehydrated". He remained in hospital for several days and was visited by his son, King Philippe, who cancelled an appearance at the University of Ghent.

© Patrick van Katwijk Albert has faced numerous health battles

The following year, he fell ill while visiting his holiday home in France. He needed to remain in the country for his recovery, but was able to return to his homeland for his 90th birthday.

Albert has had several health battles throughout his life, with the former monarch citing his health as one of his reasons behind abdicating the throne back in 2013.

Albert's son

Albert was succeeded by his son, King Philippe, as King of the Belgians and in a recent interview, Philippe spoke about the possibility of abdicating in favour of his daughter, Princess Elisabeth.

© Getty Images Philippe recently addressed a possible abdication

"A King steps back, but is not retired," he responded, translated to English. "I will continue to work for Belgium, and I must give my daughter time to enjoy her youth, develop herself and see the world and I support her 100 percent in that and I will do everything I can to give her all the time she needs to do."