Prince Emmanuel, 19, pictured on crutches during royal family trip

The Belgian royal family spent part of Easter week in Spain, but disaster struck for King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's third child.

It's been a tradition since 2017 for the Belgian royals to hike part of the famous Camino de Santiago.

On Wednesday, King Philippe, 65, Queen Mathilde, 52, and three of their four children – Prince Gabriel, 21, Prince Emmanuel, 19, and Princess Eleonore, 17, completed their final pilgrimage to the Santiago de Compostela and its spectacular cathedral.

But Prince Emmanuel was pictured on crutches for the journey, and had to take several rests during the journey. According to reports from Belgian media, the youngster has injured his ankle and was also seen sporting a bandage on his right foot.

Emmanuel obtained his International Baccalaureate (IB) at the International School of Brussels in 2024. He is currently enrolled in a language and sports training programme at an academy abroad.

© Getty Prince Emmanuel was seen using crutches for the final part of the route

The Belgian royals have walked the Camino Francés route, also known as the French Way, which is approximately 491 miles long.

The starting point Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port in France, taking hikers through the major cities of Pamplona, Logroño, Burgos and León.

Their trip coincided with King Philippe's 65th birthday on Tuesday and his daughter Princess Eleonore's 17th birthday the day after.

© Getty The Belgian royals completed the pilgrimage on Wednesday

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde's eldest daughter, Princess Elisabeth, 23, was absent from the family hike as she is currently studying for a two-year master's degree in public policy at Harvard University in the US.

© Shutterstock Princess Elisabeth is studying at Harvard

Elisabeth is the heir to the throne, and once she becomes monarch, she will be Belgium's first ever Queen regnant.

Philippe became king in 2013 following his father King Albert's abdication for health reasons.