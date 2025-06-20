Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Philippe addresses abdication plans in rare interview
Princess Elisabeth with her father, King Philippe at her Oxford graduation© Getty Images

Princess Elisabeth, 23 is heir to the Belgian throne

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
King Philippe has addressed abdication rumours in a new interview.

The Belgian king, 65, was asked thirty questions by members of the public in a video shared by the palace on Tuesday.

One asked whether he plans to continue to work or if he will one day abdicate in favour of his daughter, Princess Elisabeth.

"A King steps back, but is not retired," King Philippe responded, translated to English. "I will continue to work for Belgium, and I must give my daughter time to enjoy her youth, develop herself and see the world and I support her 100 percent in that and I will do everything I can to give her all the time she needs to do."

Belgium has a precedent for abdications as Philippe's father, Albert II, stepped back from the throne due to health reasons and passed it to his son.

King Albert II of Belgium (R) congratulate Crown Prince Philippe of Belgium during the signing of the abdication treaty© Getty
King Albert II abdicated in favour of his son, Philippe, in July 2013

King Phillipe and Queen Mathilde's eldest child, Princess Elisabeth, 23, is heir to the Belgian throne.

When she ascends the throne as expected, she will be the nation's first ever queen regnant.

Belgian royal family on national day 2024© Getty Images
The Belgian royal family

The princess is currently studying for a two-year master's degree in public policy at Harvard University in the US.

However, her place for her second year at the prestigious faculty in Cambridge, Massachusetts remains uncertain amid President Trump's bid to ban foreign students attending the school on a Visa.

Harvard has pushed back with a lawsuit, meaning that the rule has been blocked temporarily, with a Boston judge extending the block earlier this week.

Princess Elisabeth in a red dress and headband© Shutterstock
Princess Elisabeth is studying at Harvard

The palace's communications head, Xavier Baert, said last month: "We are looking into the situation, to see what kind of impact this decision might have on the princess, or not. It's too early to say right now."

"And we'll have to see what happens next [school] year."

Elisabeth studied for her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major, Wales, before achieving a 2:1 degree in history and politics at Lincoln College at Oxford University in 2024.

The princess attends high-profile royal events amid her studies and has also completed a year of military training.

