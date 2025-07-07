Sombre Prince William holds back tears at memorial service in London

The Prince of Wales has attended a moving service to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the 7 July 2005 bombings.

The royal, 43, looked visibly emotional as he joined survivors of the London terrorist attacks and family members of victims paying their respects at the 7 July Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park.

Dressed in a navy suit and tie, William laid flowers at the memorial in memory of the 52 people who were killed and 700 injured in the horror bombings during London's morning rush hour.

The Prince of Wales was one of 500 special guests gathered for an hour-long service. Many family members were seen walking over to the monument, comprised of 52 steel pillars representing each of the victims, to see the names of their loved ones engraved.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images Prince William appeared visibly moved at a service held at the July 7 memorial in London's Hyde Park

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Keir Starmer and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, were among those laying floral tributes on a plaque embedded in the grass near the monument. The wreaths were laid at 8:50am to coincide with the moment that the first bomb went off.

Moving service

The hour-long service featured moving speeches from family members of the victims and survivors.

© Getty Images The Prince of Wales laid flowers on a commemorative plaque during the hour-long service

William was able to chat with survivor Thelma Stober and Gerald Oppenheim, chairman of the London Bombing Relief Charitable Fund, in the tea tent beforehand due to a 30-minute delay in proceedings, caused by queues at the security gates.

Susan Greenwood and Thelma Stober both survived the bombing at Aldgate Station and gave powerful testimonies. "Some days I feel stronger than anything, on other days I simply survive," Ms Greenwood said, choking back tears.



Addressing the prince and "my 7/7 family", Ms Stober condemned the "senseless act of terror", adding: "Terrorism will never succeed to divide or break us."

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The moving service paid tribute to the 52 people who los their lives and the 700 who were injured in the horror bombings during London's morning rush hour

"They tried to tear us apart that day but they failed Humanity will always be stronger than hate," she said.

After a performance of Something Inside by the London International Gospel Choir, Mr Oppenheim opened the service by thanking Prince William for attending.

"We appreciate all you and members of the Royal Family do for survivors of the 7/7 attacks," he said.

© Getty Images William was able to chat with survivor Thelma Stober and Gerald Oppenheim, chairman of the London Bombing Relief Charitable Fund

He also thanked the King for his powerful statement released earlier on Monday, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh for attending the memorial service at St Paul's Cathedral.

After the hour-long service, the Prince joined the survivors and the families of the victims for a private reception at a tea tent some 100 yards from the memorial.

King Charles' statement

© Getty Images 'Terrorism will never succeed to divide or break us,' survivor Ms Stober told the crowd

In a statement released earlier on Monday, King Charles expressed his profound sorrow and support for those affected by the 7/7 attacks.

Charles said: "Today, as we mark twenty years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible Summer's day."

He added: "We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones."

© Getty Images William attended a similar service in 2015 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the bombings

On July 7, 2005, four suicide bombers targeted London's transport system during the morning rush hour.

Three bombs detonated on Underground trains almost simultaneously, with a fourth exploding on a bus in Tavistock Square shortly after.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Prince of Wales exchanged a conversation with London bombings survivor Thelma Stober

These coordinated attacks killed 52 people and injured over 700, affecting individuals from all walks of life, and marking the worst terrorist atrocity on British soil since the 1988 Lockerbie bombing caused 270 fatalities.

William attended a similar service in 2015 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of the bombings.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB