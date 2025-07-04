Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle set for family celebration
meghan markle clapping at volley ball © Getty Images
Live:Updated1h ago

All of the royal news from Friday 4 July

Updated: 1 hour ago
HIGHLIGHTS: 

  • Meghan Markle set for family celebration: Independence Day in the US
  • Princess Anne will visit Belvedere House, Surrey
  • Duchess Sophie will attend the Kent County Show
  • Prince Edward will host a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse  
  • Prince Michael of Kent is celebrating his 83rd birthday
Today's agenda

It's another busy day for the royals! 

In her role as patron of The Royal Alfred Seafarers' Society, Princess Anne will visit Belvedere House in Surrey, Duchess Sophie will attend the Kent County Show, Prince Edward will host a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for Gold DofE winners, before attending a reception and performance with BBC Philharmonic Orchestra at BBC Studios in Greater Manchester. 

