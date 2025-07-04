Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle set for family celebration

HIGHLIGHTS:
In her role as patron of The Royal Alfred Seafarers' Society, Princess Anne will visit Belvedere House in Surrey, Duchess Sophie will attend the Kent County Show, Prince Edward will host a reception at the Palace of Holyroodhouse for Gold DofE winners, before attending a reception and performance with BBC Philharmonic Orchestra at BBC Studios in Greater Manchester.