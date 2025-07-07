King Charles addresses 'profound sadness' on tragic anniversary

King Charles has shared a powerful and emotional message to mark the 20th anniversary of the 7 July 2005 terror attacks in London.

The attacks, which claimed 52 lives and injured hundreds more, remain one of the darkest days in modern British history.

A heartfelt message from the King

© Getty King Charles' heartfelt message

In a statement released on Monday, the King expressed his continuing sorrow and support for those affected.

Charles said: "Today, as we mark twenty years since the tragic events of 7th July 2005, my heartfelt thoughts and special prayers remain with all those whose lives were forever changed on that terrible Summer's day."

He added: "We remember with profound sadness the 52 innocent people who were killed in senseless acts of evil – and the enduring grief of their loved ones."

Remembering those who were lost

© Getty King Charles remembers those who were lost

The coordinated attacks on London’s transport system saw four suicide bombers target commuters during the morning rush hour.

Three bombs detonated on London Underground trains within minutes of each other, with a fourth device exploding on a bus in Tavistock Square less than an hour later.

The victims included people from a wide range of backgrounds, ages and communities. More than 700 others were injured in the blasts.

A message of unity and compassion

© Getty King Charles delivers a message of unity and compassion

In his message, Charles also paid tribute to the hundreds who survived the attacks but continue to live with lasting trauma.

He said: "We recall, too, the hundreds more who carry physical and psychological scars, and pray that their suffering may ease as the years pass."

He went on to reflect on the response of the public and emergency services that day, calling their bravery "extraordinary".

Charles said: "The selfless bravery of our emergency services, transport workers, and fellow citizens who rushed towards danger to help strangers reminds us of the very best of humanity in the face of the very worst."

Standing strong in the face of tragedy

© Getty King Charles standing strong in the face of tragedy

The King emphasised the importance of unity in the face of such acts of violence, stating that solidarity and compassion helped London and the wider nation to heal.

He said: "While the horrors will never be forgotten, we may take comfort from the way such events rally communities together in solidarity, solace and determination."

Charles added: "It is this spirit of unity that has helped London, and our nation, to heal."

A call for continued understanding

© Getty King Charles calls for continued understanding

As the country reflects on two decades since the tragedy, the King encouraged the public to continue working towards a tolerant and inclusive society.

He said: "Let us therefore use this 20th anniversary to reaffirm our commitment to building a society where people of all faiths and backgrounds can live together with mutual respect and understanding, always standing firm against those who would seek to divide us."

Commemorations have been taking place across the capital today to remember the victims.

Survivors and families of those who died attended a memorial event at Hyde Park's 7 July Memorial, which features 52 stainless steel columns representing each of the victims.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB

The King’s message comes as he continues to carry out limited royal duties following his cancer diagnosis in early 2024.

Despite his ongoing treatment, Charles has remained committed to national events and moments of reflection, continuing to act as a unifying figure for the nation.

His words will no doubt offer comfort to the families of those who were lost and a reminder of the strength shown by Londoners in the face of tragedy.