The Princess of Wales performs the perfect curtsey 3 times - watch video

The Princess of Wales has long perfected the art of a good curtsey, and as the French state visit began on Tuesday, Kate was seen performing the formal greeting three times.

Prince William and Kate met President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at RAF Northolt before travelling with the couple to Windsor, where the King and Queen were waiting on a royal dais.

While Charles and Camilla exchanged kisses with the Macrons, Kate was spotted curtseying to the King twice for good measure, seemingly unsure that he had seen it the first time, and performed the same ritual for the Queen before kissing her on the cheek.

Kate was spotted dipping into a curtsey

Royals only typically greet the King and Queen with a bow or a curtsey, if that's the first time they have seen them that day.

Kate wowed in Dior

While Kate channelled diplomatic royal dressing in the 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket by Christian Dior and a tulle skirt, with a Jess Collett hat, Camilla looked elegant in a bright emerald green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine and a hat by Philip Treacy.

Warm welcome to Windsor

After the national anthems of both France and the UK were played, the royals and the presidential couple hopped into carriages for a procession through Windsor to the castle.

The King and President Macron sat together in the first carriage, the 1902 State Landau, and were seen deep in conversation.

The Queen and Mrs Macron followed in the Semi-State Landau behind, looking around them as cheers could be heard in the distance and beginning to wave at those assembling at the side of the road.

William and Kate during the carriage procession

The Prince and Princess of Wales sat together in a third carriage, an Ascot Landau, with France's armed forces minister Sebastien Lecornu and French culture minister Rachida Dati.

A ceremonial welcome took place in the quadrangle of Windsor Castle after they arrived, with the monarch and Mr Macron inspecting a guard of honour. The royals then headed inside with the President and First Lady for a private lunch.

The King and the President inspecting a guard of honour

The state visit is the first to the UK by an EU head of state since Brexit, and the first to be held at Windsor, rather than Buckingham Palace, for more than a decade, thanks to ongoing refurbishments at the London residence.

At a glittering state banquet being staged in the castle's vast medieval St George's Hall on Tuesday evening, the King will stress the vital partnership between France and the UK in the face of a "multitude of complex threats", declaring "as friends and as allies, we face them together".

