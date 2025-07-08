Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton are so statesmanlike as they receive Macrons – LIVE UPDATES
Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales arrive to greet France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, upon arrival at RAF Northolt,© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Prince William and Princess Kate step into statesman roles to receive French President – live updates

The Prince and Princess of Wales met the Macrons at RAF Northolt

Matthew Moore
Senior Evening Writer
Updated: 2 minutes ago
French President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have touched down for the first day of their state visit at RAF Northolt, where they were immediately received by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple stepped into their statesmanlike role with ease as they greeted the French leader and his wife after they disembarked from their plane. William looked smart in a stylish suit for the meeting, while Kate was gorgeous in a beautiful 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket from Christian Dior's 2024 collection. She accessoried with a pearl necklace that belonged to the late Queen and earrings once worn by the late Princess Diana.

The entourage are now travelling down to Windsor, where Macron will meet with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Charles sustained a burst blood vessel in his eye before meeting the visiting couple at the Royal Dais, Datchet Road. Visiting premiers are usually greeted here by the King or a senior royal.

French and British flags lining the Mall© Stephen Chung/LNP/Shutterstock
The state visit will take place until Thursday

Also on the agenda for Tuesday are an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which will be conducted by Charles and Macron, alongside a viewing of the military rank before enjoying a march past. There is due to be a carriage ride through the town to Windsor Castle.

There will then be a lunch inside Windsor Castle before the French couple are invited to view items in the Royal Collection that have a link to their homeland.

Brigitte Macron and Emmaniel Macron in blue© Getty Images
The French President and his wife will conduct several engagements

Macron and his wife will then carry out solo engagements in London, including a visit to the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and a trip to the House of Parliament, where Mr Macron will address members of both houses.

The main highlight of the first day will be a State Banquet hosted in the evening. During the meal, both Charles and Emmanuel will address guests.

See below for the best photos from the day…

1/7

William and Kate arrive to greet France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron © Getty Images

Arrival

Kate and William met the French president and his wife as they arrived in RAF Northolt. Kate looked magical in a Christian Dior outfit, a nod to their guests.

2/7

Kate Middleton and Prince William in a car© Getty Images

More outfit details

Kate wore a stylish pair of earrings from William's late mother, Princess Diana. Her pearl necklace was previously worn by the late Queen.


3/7

Emmanuel Macron shaking hands with people; Prince William and Kate Middleton are with them© Getty Images

Greeting the Macrons

As he greeted the royal couple, Macron warmly shook his hand and firmly gripped his arm as they chatted. When it came to the Princess, he took her hand and blew an air kiss towards it.

4/7

Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales and Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales greet France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, upon arrival at RAF Northolt,© POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Air kiss

Macron hovered over Kate's hand for the air kiss.

5/7

King Charles awaits the arrival of President Emmanuel Macron and Mrs Brigitte Macron in Windsor© Getty Images

The King's eye

Despite a burst blood vessel in his eye, Charles soldiered on for the visit.

6/7

King Charles standing with Queen Camilla© Getty Images

Gorgeous in green

Camilla looked radiant for the day, wearing a bright emerald green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine and a hat by Philip Treacy. She also added a brooch worn by the late Queen.

7/7

President of France, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron are received by King Charles and Queen Camilla© Getty Images

The Macrons arrive

While Macron only gave Kate an air kiss, Charles kissed Brigitte on the hand when he met the French pair.

LISTEN: The Princess of Wales heads to Colchester

WATCH: Princess Kate arrives with children for Trooping the Colour

