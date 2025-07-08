Prince William and Princess Kate step into statesman roles to receive French President – live updates

French President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have touched down for the first day of their state visit at RAF Northolt, where they were immediately received by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The royal couple stepped into their statesmanlike role with ease as they greeted the French leader and his wife after they disembarked from their plane. William looked smart in a stylish suit for the meeting, while Kate was gorgeous in a beautiful 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket from Christian Dior's 2024 collection. She accessoried with a pearl necklace that belonged to the late Queen and earrings once worn by the late Princess Diana.

The entourage are now travelling down to Windsor, where Macron will meet with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Charles sustained a burst blood vessel in his eye before meeting the visiting couple at the Royal Dais, Datchet Road. Visiting premiers are usually greeted here by the King or a senior royal.

© Stephen Chung/LNP/Shutterstock The state visit will take place until Thursday

Also on the agenda for Tuesday are an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which will be conducted by Charles and Macron, alongside a viewing of the military rank before enjoying a march past. There is due to be a carriage ride through the town to Windsor Castle.

There will then be a lunch inside Windsor Castle before the French couple are invited to view items in the Royal Collection that have a link to their homeland.

© Getty Images The French President and his wife will conduct several engagements

Macron and his wife will then carry out solo engagements in London, including a visit to the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and a trip to the House of Parliament, where Mr Macron will address members of both houses.

The main highlight of the first day will be a State Banquet hosted in the evening. During the meal, both Charles and Emmanuel will address guests.

See below for the best photos from the day…

1/ 7 © Getty Images Arrival Kate and William met the French president and his wife as they arrived in RAF Northolt. Kate looked magical in a Christian Dior outfit, a nod to their guests.

2/ 7 © Getty Images More outfit details Kate wore a stylish pair of earrings from William's late mother, Princess Diana. Her pearl necklace was previously worn by the late Queen.



3/ 7 © Getty Images Greeting the Macrons As he greeted the royal couple, Macron warmly shook his hand and firmly gripped his arm as they chatted. When it came to the Princess, he took her hand and blew an air kiss towards it.

4/ 7 © POOL/AFP via Getty Images Air kiss Macron hovered over Kate's hand for the air kiss.

5/ 7 © Getty Images The King's eye Despite a burst blood vessel in his eye, Charles soldiered on for the visit.

6/ 7 © Getty Images Gorgeous in green Camilla looked radiant for the day, wearing a bright emerald green chiffon dress by Anna Valentine and a hat by Philip Treacy. She also added a brooch worn by the late Queen.

7/ 7 © Getty Images The Macrons arrive While Macron only gave Kate an air kiss, Charles kissed Brigitte on the hand when he met the French pair.

