Prince William and Princess Kate step into statesman roles to receive French President – live updates

French President Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron have touched down for the first day of their state visit at RAF Northolt, where they were immediately received by the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The royal couple stepped into their statesmanlike role with ease as they greeted the French leader and his wife after they disembarked from their plane. William looked smart in a stylish suit for the meeting, while Kate was gorgeous in a beautiful 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket from Christian Dior's 2024 collection. She accessoried with a pearl necklace that belonged to the late Queen and earrings once worn by the late Princess Diana.
The entourage are now travelling down to Windsor, where Macron will meet with King Charles and Queen Camilla. Charles sustained a burst blood vessel in his eye before meeting the visiting couple at the Royal Dais, Datchet Road. Visiting premiers are usually greeted here by the King or a senior royal.
Also on the agenda for Tuesday are an inspection of the Guard of Honour, which will be conducted by Charles and Macron, alongside a viewing of the military rank before enjoying a march past. There is due to be a carriage ride through the town to Windsor Castle.
There will then be a lunch inside Windsor Castle before the French couple are invited to view items in the Royal Collection that have a link to their homeland.
Macron and his wife will then carry out solo engagements in London, including a visit to the Grave of the Unknown Warrior and a trip to the House of Parliament, where Mr Macron will address members of both houses.
The main highlight of the first day will be a State Banquet hosted in the evening. During the meal, both Charles and Emmanuel will address guests.
