Catherine, Princess of Wales waves in pistachio outfit© Getty

Princess Kate's bridal white skirt is officially her best Wimbledon look

The Princess of Wales is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
A day spent at the Wimbledon tennis championships is very much a staple of the summer sporting calendar, particularly for the royal family. 

The Princess of Wales holds an important role as the royal patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, and can always be relied upon to pull out her best looks when gracing the Royal Box at Centre Court.

Since making her Royal Box debut in 2011, Kate, 43, has continued to up her game when it comes to her Wimbledon fashion, often in an ensemble matching the all-important tennis ball.

Join HELLO! in looking back at the looks that cemented Kate as the queen of the courtside…

1/16

princess kate handing over trophy© Getty Images

A royal comeback, 2024

During her preventative chemotherapy treatment for cancer, Kate delighted royal fans with an appearance at Wimbledon. The occasion was only her second public appearance since Christmas 2023, yet she looked radiant, opting for a vivid purple Safiyaa dress.

2/16

Princess Charlotte watched the Men's Singles Final from the Royal Box in 2023© Simon M Bruty

A mother-daughter moment, 2023

Last year Kate looked simply stunning in an emerald green midi dress from Roland Mouret featuring a ruffle over one shoulder and capped sleeves. Her daughter Princess Charlotte, nine, looked so sweet in a pale blue floral tea dress and pink sunnies.

3/16

Kate Middleton walking with a woman© VICTORIA JONES

Kate's tennis ball green, 2023

The Princess opted for a lighter hue of the famous Wimbledon green the day before. Her look was comprised of a pleated midi skirt and belted blazer with short sleeves from Self-Portrait. The pale green ensemble was teamed with pearl earrings and nude heels.

4/16

Kate Middleton wearing a green blazer with dramatic shoulder pads © Getty

Kate's structured look, 2023

Prince William's wife sparked comparisons to her late mother-in-law Princess Diana when she opted for this Balmain pistachio green 80s-style blazer with white trim which was teamed with a white pleated skirt and white stilettos.

5/16

Princess Kate attended The 2022 Wimbledon Men's Singles Final and opted for an Alessandra Rich dress © Getty Images

Kate's vintage flare, 2022

In 2022, the royal attended the Men's Singles Final with her 10-year-old son Prince George wearing a vintage-style polka dot dress from Alexandra Rich which was styled with a pair of black and white capped-toe heels for a true 40s touch.

She wore polka dots for a second time in 2022 when she was spotted on day nine alongside her husband.

6/16

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge in yellow dress© Getty

Kate in sunshine yellow, 2022

The royal was the Belle of the ball in this Beauty and the Beast-worthy look. Her unexpected sunshine yellow dress from Roksanda Ilinčić featured a large bow adornment on one shoulder and a pleated skirt for an extra feminine feel.

7/16

Princess Kate in a green dress at wimbledon© Getty Images

Kate in grass green, 2021

The mother-of-three opted for a different shade of green, more attuned with the shade of grass in 2021. Her blowdry looked next level and her Emilia Wickstead dress was simple but effective.

8/16

Kate first wore the dress to Wimbledon in 2021

Kate in powder pink, 2021

The Princess moved away from tennis green when she opted for this flattering Beulah London dress in pale pink featuring a belted waistline. She swapped her statement blowdry for beachy curls.

9/16

Kate Middleton with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships© Getty

Kate with Meghan Markle, 2019

In 2019, the royal was spotted with her sister-in-law Meghan Markle. While Kate opted for a bottle green Dolce & Gabbana dress with a button-down front and tie neckline, Prince Harry's wife opted for a chic white Givenchy shirt tucked into a pleated midi skirt. 

Kate's sister Pippa Middleton joined the royal ladies.

10/16

princess kate presenting wimbledon trophy roger federer 2019© Getty

Kate in Cinderella blue, 2019

Her Belle-coded yellow dress wasn't Kate's only fairytale moment at Wimbledon. In 2019, she looked like Cinderella in this pastel blue A-line number from Emilia Wickstead.

That year she also switched up the pastels for a black and white moment by Suzannah London, adding a waist-cinching belt from Alexander McQueen.

11/16

meghan kate wimbledon 2018© Photo: Getty Images

Kate's post-pregnancy chic, 2018

Having given birth to Prince Louis earlier in the year, Kate rocked a polka dot Jenny Packham dress with a Dolce & Gabbana top-handle bag.

She wore yellow once again in 2018, wearing a canary yellow Dolce & Gabbana midi dress with ruffled capped sleeves.

12/16

Kate clapping in floral dress© Getty

Kate in florals, 2017

Kate rocked a long bob and also switched up her fashion game, ditching a block colour for a floral number from Catherine Walker & Co.

13/16

Kate and Prince William walking down steps© Getty

Kate in maximalist print, 2016

The Princess embraced print galore in 2016 when she attended the Men's Final between Milos Raonic and Andy Murray in a white dress featuring an eclectic butterfly and seashell print from Alexander McQueen.

14/16

Kate in red and Prince William at wimbledon stands© Getty

Kate in bold red, 2015

In 2015, the King's daughter-in-law waved goodbye to shy pastels and rocked a fiery red dress from L.K. Bennett with a bold leopard print clutch.

15/16

Kate in white broderie anglaise dress© Getty

Kate in broderie anglaise, 2014

Kate looked pristine in a classic broderie anglaise look in a bridal white hue which was made by Zimmermann. She carried a summer-ready raffia clutch with red detailing to add a relaxed feel to the look.

16/16

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive in the Royal Box on Centre Court© Getty

Kate in bridal white, 2011

DISCOVER: 15 photos of the royals having an ace day out at Wimbledon

The then-Duchess of Cambridge attended her first Wimbledon as a married woman in 2011, rocking classic tennis white in the form of this Temperley tiered dress.

