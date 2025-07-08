Royal family LIVE: King Charles will pledge allegiance to France in landmark speech

© Getty King Charles' state banquet speech sounds powerful

King Charles is set to pledge his allegiance to France in a powerful speech delivered during the state banquet tonight. We've got a sneak preview of his speech, which will reflect on 1,000 years of "shared history and culture between our two peoples".

He will begin: "For centuries our citizens have admired each other, amused each other, and imitated each other," adding that he remains "in awe of France’s extraordinary attributes and achievements."

The monarch will also state that this partnership remains vital in facing the many challenges of today, saying: "Our two countries face a multitude of complex threats, emanating from multiple directions. As friends and as allies, we face them together. These challenges know no borders: no fortress can protect us against them this time".

Finally, Charles will state that Britain and France can help lead the way in confronting them, because: "Our two nations share not only values, but also the tireless determination to act on them in the world."

We'll keep you posted on Charles' speech, as it happens, later...