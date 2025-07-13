President Donald Trump to join King Charles for royal state visit this September

It has been confirmed that President Donald Trump, alongside First Lady Melania Trump, will return to the UK for his second state visit this September, following an invitation from His Majesty King Charles III.

The visit, scheduled to take place from 17 to 19 September 2025, will see the current US President and First Lady hosted at Windsor Castle, one of the most prolific royal residences and a favoured venue for diplomatic events.

A second state visit

This marks President Trump’s second state visit to the UK, having previously been welcomed by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

Traditionally, second-term presidents do not receive such honors, but the official royal invitation was extended by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer earlier in 2025, as Trump's second term was not consecutive with the first.

"This is unprecedented, and I think that just symbolizes the strength of the relationship between us," the Prime Minister said in February 2025.

In response, Trump said at the time: "On behalf of our wonderful first lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes, and we look forward to being there and honoring the King and honoring your country."

What does a state visit involve?

While full details of the upcoming meeting have yet to be revealed, a traditional state visit typically includes a formal welcome and meeting with the monarch, followed by a state banquet and meetings with senior royals and UK officials.

When President Trump last came on a state visit in 2019, he and Melania were received by the then-Queen Elizabeth II in the Buckingham Palace Garden, before having lunch at the palace with then-Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall.

The Trumps' itinerary also included a tour of Westminster Abbey, a commemorative wreath-laying at the Tomb of the Unknown Warrior and a ceremonial D-Day event in Portsmouth to mark the 75th anniversary of the Allied landings.

State visits also include diplomatic meetings focused on strengthening the UK's international relationships and national interests.

A new receiving monarch

This will be President Trump's first visit hosted by King Charles III, adding a new layer of royal significance to the occasion.

All eyes will be on Windsor as the British monarch welcomes the returning figure in international politics – this time under his reign.

When discussing the royal invitation earlier in the year, President Trump said: "I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family."