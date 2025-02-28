Donald Trump's six-word reaction to significant detail in letter from King Charles

President Donald Trump was left visibly impressed by one significant detail in a letter from the King.

The US leader was handed the correspondence from His Majesty as Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer met with Mr Trump in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington D.C. on Thursday.

As well as accepting the invitation from the monarch to make a second state visit to the UK, the President also remarked on the King's handwriting.

Listen to his comments in the video below…

WATCH: Donald Trump compliments the King's handwriting

President Trump added of Charles: "Beautiful man, wonderful man. I've gotten to know him very well actually, first term and now a second term."

The Prime Minister said of the invite: "This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented, and I think that just symbolises the strength of the relationship between us.

“On behalf of our wonderful first lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes, and we look forward to being there and honouring the King and honouring your country," said Mr Trump in response.

© Getty President Donald J Trump is given a letter from King Charles III, by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

The 45th and 47th President was already feted with a grand state visit to the UK, hosted by the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2019.

Precedence for second-term US presidents who have already made a state visit is usually tea or lunch with the monarch at Windsor Castle, as was the case for George W Bush and Barack Obama.

But Mr Trump – the first ever convicted felon to become US president – has received an invitation to make a second state visit.

© Getty Images A close-up of King Charles' signature on letter to Donald Trump

It is not known what form the state visit will take, whether and where a state banquet would be held or who would accompany Mr Trump in his presidential party.

The royal family's soft power diplomacy is viewed as a way of engaging with the controversial billionaire-turned-politician, who is well known for his love of the monarchy.

© Getty Camilla, Charles, Donald and Melania Trump during 2019 London visit

The President was full of praise for the Prince of Wales when the pair met in Paris in December after the ceremonial reopening of the Notre Dame cathedral. He remarked of William that he was "very handsome" and "some people look better in person".

© Getty The Prince of Wales with then President-elect Donald Trump in Paris

"William had a complete triumph in Paris; and within the White House, that was seen to be a really successful meeting. Trump was really impressed by the Prince," CNN anchor Max Foster told HELLO! in this week's edition, before news of the state visit.

"It's the pomp and pageantry that Trump loves, so a visit to the UK would require the King and Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales to put on a full-force welcome."