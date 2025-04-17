Donald Trump reveals date of British state visit, calls it a 'beautiful second fest'

Donald Trump has appeared to confirm that his second state visit will take place at Buckingham Palace in September.

The US president told reporters in the Oval Office on Thursday: "I was invited by the King and the country – great country. They’re going to do a second, as you know, a second fest. That’s what it is: a fest, and it’s beautiful, and it’s the first time it's ever happened to one person. And the reason is we have two separate terms, and it’s an honor."

Trump continued, claiming he is a "friend" to "Charles," before adding: "I have great respect for King Charles and the family, William, we have really just a great respect for the family. And I think they’re setting a date for September."

Second state visit

Trump received a state visit in 2019 during his first term and traditionally, second-term presidents do not receive such honors.

However British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer presented Trump with the royal invitation during a meeting in the Oval Office earlier in 2025, as Trump's second term was not consecutive with the first.

"This is really special. This has never happened before. This is unprecedented, and I think that just symbolizes the strength of the relationship between us," Keir said in February 2025.

“On behalf of our wonderful first lady Melania and myself, the answer is yes, and we look forward to being there and honoring the King and honoring your country," said Trump in response.

What is a state visit?

A state visit is a formal trip to the UK by a head of state and is normally at the invitation of the King. A ceremonial affair, they are also used for meetings between the two governments to improve Britain's national interests.

Trump's first state visit was in June 2019.

He was joined by his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and the pair spent two days in Britain. During their trip, Donald and Melania were officially welcomed by the then-Queen Elizabeth II in the Buckingham Palace Garden before enjoying a lunch at the palace with then-Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall, and a visit to the picture gallery.

They also attended a State Banquet where they were joined by Prince William and his wife the Princess of Wales.

Royal fan

Trump is known to be a big fan of the British royal family. In December 2024 following the ceremonial reopening of Notre Dame Cathedral, Trump and William met for a private meeting, during which the President recalled "warm and fond memories" of the late Queen.

Trump later told the Post: "I had a great talk with the prince. And I asked him about his wife and he said she's doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad. We had a great talk for half an hour, a little more than half an hour. We had a great, great talk."