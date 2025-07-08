King Charles' 'profound sadness' revealed in letter to Donald Trump

King Charles shared a message of support in a letter to Donald Trump amid the devastating flash floods occurring in Texas, which have claimed the lives of at least 100 people.

The King offered his "deepest sympathy" over the disaster through the British embassy in Washington D.C., and shared his admiration for the incredible rescue and volunteer teams heading into the fray.

Show of support

© Getty Images The King shared his condolences in the wake of the Texas floods

"Following the devastating flooding in Texas, His Majesty King Charles has written to President Trump to express his profound sadness at the tragic loss of life," the statement read.

"He offered his deepest sympathy to all families who have lost loved ones and paid tribute to courage and selflessness of the emergency service and volunteers."

Central Texas was hit with unprecedented rainfall over the Fourth of July weekend, with authorities warning residents to evacuate as soon as possible.

Flash flooding

© Getty Floodwaters swept through the summer camp

Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp, was devastated after the Guadalupe River rose over 26 feet in just 45 minutes, with over 27 campers and counselors confirmed to have passed away in the hours following.

The camp director, Dick Eastland, also lost his life in the disaster, and several campers remain missing. "It was nothing short of horrific to see what those young children went through," said Texas Governor Greg Abbott in a press conference on Sunday.

"We won't stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins," he later added on X.

© The Washington Post via Getty Im 27 campers and counselors lost their lives in the disaster

The camp released a statement on Monday sharing their immense grief over the disaster. "Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," the statement read.

Camp counselor Katharine Somerville spoke to Fox News about seeing the damage occur, and shared that many children were able to reach safety after being evacuated on military trucks.

"Our cabins at the tippity top of hills were completely flooded with water. I mean, y'all have seen the complete devastation, we never even imagined that this could happen," she said.

The President speaks

© Getty Images The President will visit Texas in the coming days

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt shared that the President would visit flood-affected areas "later this week". She added that the flooding was a "once in a generation national disaster" and urged "everyone in the area to remain vigilant, listen to all warnings and respond accordingly".

Donald later shared his condolences with reporters, stating: "It's a horrible thing that took place, absolutely horrible. So we say, God bless all of the people that have gone through so much, and God bless, God bless the state of Texas."

His daughter Ivanka took to X to share a heartfelt statement about the disaster as the death toll climbed.

© Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Ivanka shared an emotional message on social media

"There are no words strong enough for the heartbreak unfolding in Texas," she began. "The devastating floods at Camp Mystic have taken at least 51 innocent lives — including 15 children, eight and nine-year-old little girls whose futures were filled with promise and light. As a mother, my soul aches imagining the anguish their families are enduring."

"Sending prayers of gratitude to the first responders who have shown breathtaking courage. Camp counselors diving into dangerous waters. A US Coast Guard hero saving 165 lives. Strangers becoming saviors. The human spirit endures even in such darkness," she continued.

"To the sweet souls we've lost — may you rest in eternal peace, your spirits carried gently by love and remembrance. You will never be forgotten. My deepest prayers are with every grieving heart and with the brave souls still searching, still serving."

