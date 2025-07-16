Sailing champion Sir Ben Ainslie, former Olympic boxer Nicola Adams and rowing legend Sir Steve Redgrave were among the sporting heroes who joined HELLO! at the exclusive Emirates Best of British Sport luncheon at Wimbledon last week.

The most successful sailor in British and Olympic history, Ben has won fans including the Princess of Wales, who is a keen sailor and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

"She's very passionate and we keep up to date on what's going on with the sailing teams," he told us, describing Kate as "an incredible sailor in her own right".

He added: "She's busy, but she keeps in touch as much as she can, which is great, and we're grateful for her support."

Royal Talent

In 2022, the Princess joined Ben on board Great Britain SailGP's F50 catamaran for a friendly race at the Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth. And Kate, who is the royal patron of Ben’s charity, the 1851 Trust which helps inspire young people through sport, impressed him with her skills.

"Kate was steering and she was very, very good," he said. "This wasn't just any old boat – this was a catamaran that goes up to 100km per hour – and we won, so she clearly knows what she's doing. I didn't need to give her any tips. She had a great feel for the boat and was fearless, from what I could tell."

Ben, who lives close to SW19, has enjoyed several days out in Wimbledon's Royal Box, which he described as "one of the most exclusive opportunities in sport".

"I live about 500 yards up the road and it’s always amazing to see how Wimbledon transforms at this time of year; not just the stadium and the grounds, but the village as well," he said. "It's a lovely atmosphere and an amazing tournament."

Ben was joined by two fellow sailors, former Olympic and world champion Dylan Fletcher and two-time world champion Hannah Mills, in the Emirates suite, where Hannah also reflected on sailing with Kate in Plymouth.

"It was very special to have her sail with us," she recalled. "I was pregnant at the time, so we were chatting all things bumps and babies, which was really nice.

"Having the royals' backing spurs you on, but doing any sport and having your home nation supporting you is very special. It's always amazing when you're competing, but when you've got certain eyes watching you that you’re not used to in everyday life, it's pretty wild."

Dream Come True

Like Ben, Hannah has been "lucky enough" to receive invitations to the Royal Box. "It's amazing – unique and bizarre," she said. "After winning gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, that invitation was the main thing I was waiting for.

"I'm a huge fan and have been lots of times in different capacities, so I'm excited to be here. And it's been a record year for the Brits, which is amazing."

As champagne was served on the balcony overlooking the Aorangi Park practice courts, Ben praised the standard of tennis at this year's championships. "There have been some amazing matches and, as a proud Brit, it's been wonderful to see many top results," he said.

"I was sorry to see [British men's No. 1] Jack Draper go out, but that's sport. There's undoubtedly a sense of pressure for any British player here at Wimbledon.

"Pressure is a funny thing – for some people, it makes them perform better, some people not, and again, that's the nature of the game. You've got to take the highs and the lows."

Ahead of a three-course lunch and the prospect of watching crowd favourites such as Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz and Britain's Cameron Norrie take to the courts, the Emirates suite was buzzing with anticipation.

Meeting of minds

The cricket legend Sir Ian Botham and the former England footballer Stuart Pearce were spotted catching up, while the retired sailing star Dame Ellen MacArthur, the former rugby union player Maggie Alphonsi, and Team GB's gymnastics trailblazer Beth Tweddle also enjoyed the hospitality.

"We always have Wimbledon on in the background at home; we love it," Beth said. "There's something so typically British about it, and all the international players all say how much they love Wimbledon too," added her husband, Andy Allen, a financial director.

"I came here in 2012 for the Olympics and saw Andy Murray, so it's great to be back."

Meanwhile, Nicola Adams’s highlight was sweet and simple. "I don’t know what it is about Wimbledon, but the strawberries just taste so nice. I've never tasted a better strawberry," she said.

"It always has a really nice atmosphere, especially when the weather is good. You couldn't ask for more."