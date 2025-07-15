Princess Kate's tender moment with Princess Charlotte caught on camera

The Princess of Wales led her family into the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday.

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and the royals were animated throughout.

Cameras picked up on plenty of interactions between the Waleses, including a tender moment between mother Kate, 43, and daughter Charlotte, ten, which you can watch in the video above.

The pair were spotted sharing a joke, with Kate gesturing towards Charlotte as the young royal giggled.

© Getty Images Charlotte and Kate shared plenty of sweet interactions

Charlotte was then seen saying: "Mummy," as Kate turned her head back towards her daughter.

The royal mother-daughter duo was in sync throughout the match, with their sunglasses and fans to keep them cool in the heat.

Royal tennis fans

The Princess later presented the winning trophy to Jannik on the court, before the royals met the tennis stars backstage.

A starstruck George and Charlotte asked Jannik to autograph tennis balls, including one for their little brother, Prince Louis, who was not in attendance.

© Getty George and Charlotte meeting Jannik Sinner after his victory

The young royals share their mother's love of the sport, with George discussing his skills with Wimbledon doubles champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool.

Cash asked George if he was any good at tennis, to which the Prince, 11, replied: "I'm all right."

© Getty The Waleses had a fun day out at Wimbledon

The Waleses' Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, where they tend to spend the school holidays, comes equipped with an outdoor tennis court for the royals to practise their serve.

George made his debut in the royal box at The Championships with his parents in 2022, with Charlotte making hers a year later.

