Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's tender moment with Princess Charlotte captured on camera - watch video
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's tender moment with Princess Charlotte captured on camera - watch video

Princess Kate's tender moment with Princess Charlotte caught on camera

The royal mother and daughter had fun at Wimbledon

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales led her family into the royal box on Centre Court at the Wimbledon men's final on Sunday.

Princess Kate, Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte watched the match between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, and the royals were animated throughout.

Cameras picked up on plenty of interactions between the Waleses, including a tender moment between mother Kate, 43, and daughter Charlotte, ten, which you can watch in the video above.

The pair were spotted sharing a joke, with Kate gesturing towards Charlotte as the young royal giggled.

Charlotte and Kate smiling holding fans© Getty Images
Charlotte and Kate shared plenty of sweet interactions

Charlotte was then seen saying: "Mummy," as Kate turned her head back towards her daughter.

The royal mother-daughter duo was in sync throughout the match, with their sunglasses and fans to keep them cool in the heat.

Royal tennis fans

The Princess later presented the winning trophy to Jannik on the court, before the royals met the tennis stars backstage.

A starstruck George and Charlotte asked Jannik to autograph tennis balls, including one for their little brother, Prince Louis, who was not in attendance.

Jannik Sinner shakes hands with Princess Charlotte after his victory at the Wimbledon Men's Singles Final© Getty
George and Charlotte meeting Jannik Sinner after his victory

The young royals share their mother's love of the sport, with George discussing his skills with Wimbledon doubles champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool.

Cash asked George if he was any good at tennis, to which the Prince, 11, replied: "I'm all right."

Prince William, Prince of Wales, Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, Patron of The AELTC arrive in the Royal Box prior to the Gentleman's Singles Final between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2025© Getty
The Waleses had a fun day out at Wimbledon

The Waleses' Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, where they tend to spend the school holidays, comes equipped with an outdoor tennis court for the royals to practise their serve.

George made his debut in the royal box at The Championships with his parents in 2022, with Charlotte making hers a year later.

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More