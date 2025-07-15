Prince George's quietly confident 3-word response to Wimbledon legends

It's no secret that Prince George is enthusiastic about an array of sports.

He's accompanied his father, Prince William, to numerous football matches, and is also said to be a huge fan of rugby, scuba diving, and tennis.

On Sunday, the 11-year-old made a rare appearance as he joined his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and his sister, Princess Charlotte, at the Wimbledon men's singles final.

© Getty Images Princess Kate and Prince George at Wimbledon on Sunday

Ahead of the show-stopping tennis match between Jannik Sinner and defending champion, Carlos Alcaraz, Prince George made a rare public comment about his own racket skills.

During a discussion with Wimbledon doubles champions Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, Cash asked George if he was any good at tennis, to which George replied: "I'm all right."

© Getty Images The Waleses observed the tennis action from the Royal Box

A shared family passion

It's a passion that runs in the family, with Princess Charlotte also showcasing an interest in the sport.

The Princess has joined her family courtside on several occasions, with the youngster also securing a very special keepsake following this year's Championships.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte of Wales attends day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

After the gripping match, footage showed sibling duo George and Charlotte chatting with Jannik. Charlotte held up two tennis balls, which the Wimbledon champ then proceeded to sign with his autograph. Take a look in the video below...

As she thanked the Italian athlete for signing their balls, saying: "Thank you so much, that's very kind of you," Charlotte handed him a third tennis ball for their younger brother Louis, who couldn't attend. "They've brought one for their brother as well," the Princess of Wales explained.

The racket sport is also said to be a firm favourite of William and Kate's, though the royal couple have admitted that their competitive spirit can sometimes get in the way.

© Getty Images William and Kate have spoken about their competitive tennis games

During a previous appearance on Mike Tindall's The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast, Zara's husband jokingly said to Kate: "I'm not going to say you're uber competitive, but…", which prompted Kate to reply: "I'm not competitive at all."

After the conversation veered towards tennis, the mother-of-three went on to reveal: "I don't think we've actually managed to finish a game of tennis", adding that the game "becomes a mental challenge between the two of us."

© Getty Images Princess Kate played a game of tennis with Emma Raducanu back in 2021

Kate reportedly took tennis lessons at the Hurlingham Club in Fulham when she and Prince William lived at Kensington Palace. She also played doubles alongside Swiss great Roger Federer ahead of the 2023 Wimbledon tournament, and teamed up with British star, Emma Raducanu, in 2021 at a homecoming celebration, hosted by the Lawn Tennis Association.

At the time, Emma said of Kate's tennis skills: "Her forehand was incredible. I was very impressed. It was a lot of fun to play tennis with the Duchess."