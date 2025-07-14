The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the Wimbledon men's final with their eldest children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, ten, on Sunday.

The Waleses were seated in the Royal Box on Centre Court alongside some famous faces, including Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey.

But we couldn't help but notice how sync Kate and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, were as they watched a thrilling final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The mother-daughter duo have similar mannerisms and judging by some of their reactions to some of the play on the court, they're avid tennis fans who are glued to every moment.

While Kate looked elegant in a bespoke cobalt blue Roksanda dress, Charlotte sported a cream ruffled dress with navy blue piping, designed by her mother's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton.

Take a look at the photos below to see all of the times they were in sync during the final…

1/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images In time Kate and Charlotte even appeared to clap in time together as they stood up to applaud in the royal box.



2/ 6 © WireImage Keeping their cool Guests in the royal box were given fans to cool off in the heat and we love how sync the mother-daughter duo were.



3/ 6 © Getty Images Sharing a giggle The pair even have the same mannerisms when they laugh, throwing their heads to opposite sides and giggling.



4/ 6 © WireImage Nail-biting moment This must have been during a pretty tense moment on the court as Kate and Charlotte both reacted in similar ways.



5/ 6 © PA Images via Getty Images Mirror image Like the Prince and Princess of Wales often noticeably mirror each other's body language, Kate and Charlotte appear to be the same.



6/ 6 © WireImage Smiling Princesses While many royal watchers agree that Charlotte is the image of her father, William, as a child, her broad smile is very much like her mother's.



