Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte copies mum Kate Middleton in uncanny Wimbledon photos
Subscribe
Princess Charlotte copies mum Kate Middleton in uncanny Wimbledon photos
Kate and Charlotte waving fans© WireImage

Princess Charlotte copies mum Princess Kate in 6 uncanny Wimbledon moments - see photos

The royal mother-daughter duo watched the men's final

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the Wimbledon men's final with their eldest children, Prince George, 11, and Princess Charlotte, ten, on Sunday.

The Waleses were seated in the Royal Box on Centre Court alongside some famous faces, including Nicole Kidman and Matthew McConaughey.

But we couldn't help but notice how sync Kate and her daughter, Princess Charlotte, were as they watched a thrilling final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner.

The mother-daughter duo have similar mannerisms and judging by some of their reactions to some of the play on the court, they're avid tennis fans who are glued to every moment.

While Kate looked elegant in a bespoke cobalt blue Roksanda dress, Charlotte sported a cream ruffled dress with navy blue piping, designed by her mother's wedding dress designer, Sarah Burton.

Take a look at the photos below to see all of the times they were in sync during the final…

1/6

Charlotte and Kate standing and clapping© PA Images via Getty Images

In time

Kate and Charlotte even appeared to clap in time together as they stood up to applaud in the royal box.

2/6

Kate and Charlotte waving fans© WireImage

Keeping their cool

Guests in the royal box were given fans to cool off in the heat and we love how sync the mother-daughter duo were.

3/6

Charlotte and Kate smiling holding fans© Getty Images

Sharing a giggle

The pair even have the same mannerisms when they laugh, throwing their heads to opposite sides and giggling.

4/6

Charlotte and Kate react© WireImage

Nail-biting moment

This must have been during a pretty tense moment on the court as Kate and Charlotte both reacted in similar ways.

5/6

Kate and Charlotte look nervous in royal box© PA Images via Getty Images

Mirror image

Like the Prince and Princess of Wales often noticeably mirror each other's body language, Kate and Charlotte appear to be the same.

6/6

Kate and Charlotte smiling in royal box© WireImage

Smiling Princesses

While many royal watchers agree that Charlotte is the image of her father, William, as a child, her broad smile is very much like her mother's.


LISTEN: How the royals hosted Macron in style

Princess Kate's Wimbledon Wardrobe

Princess Kate wimbledon wardrobe© Getty Images

It's Wimbledon and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne has delved into Princess Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe and offered some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week.

WATCH: Princess Charlotte interacts with Wimbledon champion Jannik Sinner

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More