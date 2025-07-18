Princess Anne's first-ever coin for 75th birthday leaves fans with the exact same reaction

Princess Anne's dedication and remarkable lifetime of service are set to be formally celebrated with a truly special honour - the first-ever official UK coin dedicated to the Princess Royal!

Unveiled in celebration of her 75th birthday, this commemorative piece from The Royal Mint has already sent royal fans into a frenzy, with many saying the exact same thing about its fitting tribute.

Dubbed the "Anne-iversary coin," this striking £5 piece received personal approval from the Princess herself. It features a stunning portrait of the King's sister, depicting her with her signature bouffant hairstyle, elegantly swept up and adorned with the magnificent Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara.

The exquisite design is framed with a powerful inscription that perfectly encapsulates her decades of steadfast royal duty: "The Princess Royal – Celebrating 75 Years – Duty and Devotion."

The moment the coin was revealed, fans were quick to share their delight. One enthusiastic fan wrote: "Love love love this! So well deserved! Another fab example of a life of service in honor, dignity and grace! Rock on Princess Royal!!!!"

Another post read: "Wonderful! And so well deserved!!" A third commentator summed up the public's deep respect, adding: "She's an absolute treasure and a shining example of true strength and selfless service to others - I hope I can add this to my collection."

Princess Anne's milestone

Anne, often viewed as the hardest-working member of the royal family, turns 75 on 15 August, but so far has insisted her milestone should only be publicly marked by a charity forum she hosted at Buckingham Palace in June.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coin at the Royal Mint, said: "For the first time in British numismatic history, we are honoured to celebrate the Princess Royal on an official UK coin.

"Her Royal Highness's unwavering commitment to public service, charitable work, and support of His Majesty’s armed forces over seven and a half decades makes her truly deserving of this tribute."

To the right of the princess’s portrait is a depiction of her official coat of arms, and on the obverse is the King, who gave the creation its final sign-off in honour of his sister.

Thomas T Docherty, who designed the coin, said it reflected the Princess' "strength of character" and "understated elegance".

The stunning royal portrait

The portrait of Anne's head is based on a photograph of the Princess taken by John Swannell, a Royal Photographic Society fellow, and shows her staring directly at the camera.

Mr Docherty said: "I wanted to capture Her Royal Highness's remarkable legacy and dedication to public service. The portrait reflects her strength of character and unwavering commitment to duty."

He added: "It was really by observing Princess Anne and looking at the role she plays within not only her family but the nation and the Commonwealth that formed inspiration for the design of the coin.

"She has, I would say, a kind of understated elegance and strength."

The art deco-style diamond and aquamarine Cartier tiara Anne is wearing was a wedding anniversary present from King George VI to his wife Queen Elizabeth, later the Queen Mother, who went on to give it as a wedding gift to her granddaughter Anne in 1973.

The Princess is also wearing an aquamarine pendant and matching earrings, both believed to have been made using stones from the tiara when Anne had it remodelled in the 1990s.

Royal family member

Anne, the only daughter of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, is known for her no fuss approach. She has survived a kidnapping attempt, competed in the Olympics and spent decades supporting her mother before becoming a vital part of the King’s slimmed-down working monarchy.

© Anwar Hussein Princess Anne and the Queen with a baby Peter Phillips

The princess carried out nearly 400 official engagements in 2024 – the most of any member of the royal family – despite it being the year she was rushed to intensive care, spending five nights in hospital after she was believed to have been struck by a horse.

The commemorative coin is available to purchase from the Royal Mint's website on 18 July, costing £17.50 for the uncirculated edition.