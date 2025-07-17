Princess Anne's knee-skimming dress with 'splendid' addition is her boldest look of 2025

The Princess Royal took on a sartorial first of 2025 on Wednesday as she took part in the Household Division Musical Spectacular 2025 at Horse Guards Parade in London.

Princess Anne, 74, was seen wearing a flattering wrap dress in a silky midnight blue material featuring a subtle paisley print. The knee-skimming number also featured long sleeves and a ruffle across the skirt.

© Getty For her accessories, the sister of King Charles chose an array of elegant pieces that added an apt regal air to the overall look. Anne wore a pair of navy to match her bow-adorned slip-on heels, as well as a triple string of pearls.



© Getty The Household Division Musical Spectacular is presented by the British Army and puts the Massed Bands of The Household Division, the Band of the Household Cavalry, and the Duchess of Edinburgh's String Orchestra, as well as the Household Division Contemporary Band, the Massed Pipes and Drums, the Army Cadet Force and the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery on full display.



© Getty Anne's shining outfit addition The pièce de résistance was undeniably her beautiful brooch. According to the Court Jeweller, Anne's sapphire and diamond cluster brooch is an uncanny copy of a beautiful brooch owned by her great-great-grandmother, Queen Victoria.

© Getty Queen Victoria received her brooch as a gift from her husband, Prince Albert, on the eve of their wedding on 10 February 1840. It was a piece of jewellery that, despite the impressive royal collection, Victoria was most impressed by. She noted in her diary: "[It's] a splendid brooch, a large sapphire set round with diamonds, which is really quite beautiful."

© Getty Anne's brooch highlighted her propensity for re-wearing items from her collection. It is something Sophie Martin of fashion boutique Shibumi spoke to HELLO! about in 2021. "She's had a few iterations of [our] yellow coat - it was really lovely that it did hark back to the few she's worn in the past, even when she was really really young," she said.

© Getty Images Anne's hair switch-up Anne's outing to the Household Division Musical Spectacular followed her attendance of the State Banquet at Windsor Castle last week, which saw French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte welcomed to the UK by King Charles.

© Getty Surprising royal fans, Anne switched up her hairdo for the first time in years. Putting her signature bouffant updo to one side, the mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Phillips wore a sleek low bun with the front sections twisted behind the ear to cater for her gorgeous Festoon tiara. The royal received the Festoon tiara in May 1973, three months before her 23rd birthday, as she launched the 'World Unicorn' tanker on behalf of the Worldwide Shipping Group. To the state banquet, Anne used her tiara to dress up her white gown with a lace trim and bolero jacket.

