Princess Anne’s 'astonishing' 3-word comeback during shocking kidnap attempt

Princess Anne has long been admired for her no-nonsense attitude and sharp wit.

But few moments showcase her courage more than the 1974 incident that shocked the nation.

The night of the attack

On 20 March 1974, the Princess Royal, then 23, was returning to Buckingham Palace after attending a charity event. She was travelling with her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, and their bodyguard, Jim Beaton.

As their car approached The Mall in London, another vehicle suddenly pulled in front of them and blocked their path.

The driver of the other car was Ian Ball. He was armed with a handgun and had planned a kidnapping. Ball’s aim was to abduct Anne and demand a £2 million ransom.

Confronted at gunpoint

Ball jumped out of his vehicle and began shooting. He wounded police officer Michael Hills, Anne’s chauffeur Alexander Callender, and Daily Mail journalist Brian McConnell.

He also shot Anne’s personal protection officer, Jim Beaton, who attempted to shield the Princess despite being shot three times. All survived.

Ball then approached Anne’s car and tried to force her to leave the vehicle.

His chilling demand: "Come with me." Anne's legendary reply: "Not bloody likely."

Help from a passer-by

Ronnie Russell, a former heavyweight boxer, happened to be nearby. He rushed to help and punched Ball in the head. Russell’s intervention played a vital part in ending the terrifying situation.

Police soon arrived and arrested Ball, who was later found to have schizophrenia. He was sentenced to an indefinite stay at Broadmoor Hospital after pleading guilty to attempted murder and attempted kidnapping.

Princess Anne's calm reflection

Anne, now 74, rarely speaks about the ordeal. But in the ITV documentary Anne: The Princess Royal at 70, she shared her thoughts on the terrifying experience.

She said: "What is interesting is what you remember and how you remember it, because although I thought I remembered everything that happened I would never have been able to swear I could remember in the right order. Because they were like photos, individual snapshots. Very clearly."

She added: "Strangely, I had thought it before that, 'what would you do if...'"

Her preparedness, she suggested, came from her equestrian background.

"One thing about horses and sport is you have to prepare for the unexpected, and you've got to think through the problems that are likely to occur. I suppose that was the discipline which to some extent coloured my thought processes," she said.

Honours for bravery

Jim Beaton was awarded the George Cross for his bravery. Despite being seriously injured, he attempted to shield Anne at close range.

Reflecting on the event, Beaton said: "I felt tired and very drunk, although I hadn’t been drinking. I just wanted to lie down."

He later spoke about the lack of planning and preparation for royal security at the time.

He told The Times: "I had nothing… There was no back-up vehicle. The training was non-existent; but then again, [we thought] nothing was going to happen. They are highly specialised now, highly trained."

Ronnie Russell, who also received a gallantry medal for his actions, later revealed that Princess Anne personally wrote to thank him. In 2020, he auctioned the medal to help buy a home.

Public reaction

The public widely praised Anne for her bravery and composure.

The story of her three-word reply became a defining moment in her royal image, cementing her reputation as one of the most unflappable members of the Royal Family.

Despite being under intense pressure, her reaction was cool, firm and fearless. It’s a moment many royal fans still talk about today.

A lasting impact

The attempted kidnapping of Princess Anne led to major changes in royal security.

In the years since, security protocols have been tightened significantly for all senior members of the Royal Family.

Anne’s actions not only protected herself, but also highlighted the need for change, helping to ensure the safety of others.

Today, her response remains iconic. "Not bloody likely" has become synonymous with Anne’s famously no-nonsense approach, and a powerful example of strength in the face of danger.