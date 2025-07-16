LIVE: Princess Anne to be given incredible honour, and more

- Princess Anne will receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
- Princess Anne as Colonel, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons), will attend the Household Division Beating Retreat at Horse Guards, Whitehall, London SW1.
- Princess Anne as President, In and Out Naval and Military Club, will attend a Dinner at 4 St. James's Square, London SW1.
We will be here all day long to keep you up to date with the latest royal news. Princess Anne is the royal of the hour as she has three important outings today, but we will keep you posted on exciting updates regarding other members of the royal family, and royals from across Europe.
