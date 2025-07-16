Skip to main contentSkip to footer
LIVE: Princess Anne to be given incredible honour, and more
LIVE: Princess Anne to be given incredible honour, and more
LIVE: Princess Anne to be given incredible honour, and more

Follow along for all the latest royal news on 16 July...

Updated: 38 minutes ago
  • Princess Anne will receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Huddersfield, Queensgate, Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.
  • Princess Anne as Colonel, The Blues and Royals (Royal Horse Guards and 1st Dragoons), will attend the Household Division Beating Retreat at Horse Guards, Whitehall, London SW1.
  • Princess Anne as President, In and Out Naval and Military Club, will attend a Dinner at 4 St. James's Square, London SW1.
On today's agenda...

Happy Wednesday, royal fans!


We will be here all day long to keep you up to date with the latest royal news. Princess Anne is the royal of the hour as she has three important outings today, but we will keep you posted on exciting updates regarding other members of the royal family, and royals from across Europe.

Stay tuned!

