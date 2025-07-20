Princess Kate 'looking forward' to this joyful royal tradition she 'loves'

The Princess of Wales is preparing for a special family moment this week, as her eldest child, Prince George, prepares to turn 12 on Tuesday.

While the celebration itself will be private, royal fans may already know what Kate will be doing the night before.

The princess previously revealed that she has a joyful family tradition when it comes to her children’s birthdays. And she’s likely already getting ready for it.

Kate bakes a homemade cake every year

Back in 2019, Kate, now 43, shared a behind-the-scenes detail during a festive BBC special A Berry Royal Christmas with Mary Berry.

Speaking to the former Great British Bake Off judge, Kate said she personally bakes the birthday cakes for Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis each year.

She told Mary: "I love making the cake."

"It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it."

Prince George turns 12 this week

The sweet family tradition is expected to return this week as George celebrates his 12th birthday on 22 July.

While the family is spending the school holidays privately, many royal watchers expect a new photograph of George to be released to mark the occasion.

The Prince and Princess of Wales share portraits of their children each year on their birthdays. These images have become a staple of royal celebration and are often taken by Kate herself.

Past birthday portraits

In May, a new image of Princess Charlotte was shared for her 10th birthday. The photo showed Charlotte smiling outdoors during a family walk.

A month earlier, fans were delighted by a birthday photo of Prince Louis, now seven, showing off his cheeky grin and missing front teeth.

It is not known yet whether this year’s photo of George will be a casual snapshot or a more formal portrait, but it will likely show how much the future king has grown over the past year.

Kate’s love of baking

Kate’s fondness for baking is well known, and she has often spoken about the importance of food and cooking in family life.

In A Berry Royal Christmas, she helped prepare a festive meal for charity workers and spent time with Mary Berry learning more about using food as a way to bring people together.

At the time, Kate said that baking with the children was a way to spend quality time as a family, especially during important moments like birthdays and holidays.

A royal summer break

Kate, William and their three children are currently enjoying their summer break away from royal duties.

They are expected to spend time at Anmer Hall in Norfolk or possibly join King Charles at Balmoral later in the summer.

The family keeps most of their summer plans private, although it is a tradition for senior royals to gather in Scotland during August.

Kate’s health update

The princess made a surprise appearance at the Wimbledon men’s final earlier this month, where she presented the trophy.

It was her first public engagement since Trooping the Colour in June. Kate is currently undergoing preventative chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis earlier this year.

Despite stepping back from royal duties, Kate has remained in touch with the public through personal messages and carefully chosen appearances.

Family moments remain a priority

While much of her current work remains out of the spotlight, Kate has made it clear that family remains her top priority.

And with Prince George’s birthday approaching, the princess will no doubt be staying up late again, making one of her famous cakes as part of the tradition she says she loves.

