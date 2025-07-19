Princess Kate delivers ‘genuine’ verdict on UK’s terrible weather

The Princess Of Wales was all smiles as she visited Colchester Hospital this week, despite the wet and gloomy weather.

The 43-year-old royal kept spirits high during the visit, and even made a cheeky remark about the rain that left onlookers giggling.

‘Glad for the rain?’

In a short video shared on Instagram, Kate can be seen standing under an umbrella as she speaks to members of staff. With rain clearly falling, she laughed and asked: "Are you glad for the rain? I know it's annoying today, but it's needed for the garden."

The caption alongside the clip read: "Princess Catherine joking about the weather during her visit to Colchester Hospital this week."

Kate appeared in fine form throughout the visit, smiling and chatting to everyone she met, proving once again why she remains such a popular figure with the public.

"She's genuine," fans react to Kate's positivity

Kate's fans were quick to respond to Kate's recent outing and were keen to highlight her positivity, especially after everything she's been through.

One fan wrote: "Such positivity even after everything she's been through."

Another added: "She’s so lovely and we’re so lucky she’s our Princess."

A third fan said: "She is always so positive. I love her."

A fourth fan had this to say: "She's genuine. And that’s everything."

Royal summers on the horizon

The visit came just as the royal family’s summer plans are expected to begin.

With the school holidays about to start, Prince William and Princess Kate are likely finalising plans for the long break with their three children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

Anmer Hall in Norfolk has long been the family’s main summer base, but there's another royal retreat they may return to: Craigowan Lodge in Scotland.

Craigowan Lodge: A royal favourite

Tucked away on the Balmoral estate, Craigowan Lodge has seven bedrooms and a history stretching back generations.

It was previously used by the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, who were said to enjoy the simplicity and privacy the lodge offered before the main Balmoral residence was closed to the public each summer.

Royal expert Wesley Kerr once said: "The Queen sees the grandeur in these amazing houses as part of the job. But like anyone else, she can only be in one room at a time. One room in a small house is probably a rather nice change."

It could be an ideal setting for Kate, William, and the children to enjoy a more relaxed summer break away from public life.

Charles and Diana memories

Craigowan Lodge is also where King Charles and Princess Diana held their first official engagement photocall.

Dressed down in country clothes, the couple looked relaxed as they posed for photographers in the Scottish countryside.

Royal biographer Katie Nicholl has previously said that Balmoral gave Prince William and Prince Harry the chance to enjoy a more normal childhood.

"They could let off steam, go salmon fishing and be outdoors. The Queen found it very quiet when they weren’t there," she wrote.

A special place for reflection

It’s also where Queen Elizabeth spent time mourning Prince Philip following his death in 2021.

Her cousin, Lady Elizabeth Anson, recalled that the Queen was saddened when Diana and the boys moved from the main house to the lodge.

"There are so many corridors for them to race down here, and it’s so quiet now they’ve gone," she said.

The lodge may now offer the Wales family a similar space to enjoy private moments together, just as previous generations have done.

Kate's charm never fails

While the summer may bring peaceful retreats and family time, Kate’s visit to Colchester was a reminder of her natural ability to lift a room, no matter the weather.

With her light-hearted attitude and quick wit, even a rainy day became a memorable moment.

As one royal fan wrote after watching the video: "Pure elegance. Born to be a princess and a queen. May she live a long, healthy life!"