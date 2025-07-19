Carole and Michael Middleton’s real thoughts about Prince William revealed

An old clip has resurfaced revealing what Carole and Michael Middleton really thought of Prince William when he became engaged to their daughter Kate.

The video, first recorded in 2011, has now been reposted on Instagram and shows Kate’s parents reflecting on her engagement to the future King.

At the time, Michael gave a heartfelt message expressing his joy at the news and praising William, now 43, for how well he had become part of the family.

Michael Middleton’s touching tribute to Prince William

© Getty Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton spoke glowingly about Prince William

Speaking publicly shortly after the engagement was announced, Michael said: "Carole and I are absolutely delighted by today's announcement and thrilled by the prospect of a wedding sometime next year.

He continued: As you know, Catherine and Prince William have been going out together for quite a number of years, which is great for us because we've got to know William really well."

He added: "We all think he's wonderful and we're extremely fond of him. They make a lovely couple. They're great fun to be with, and we've had a lot of laughs together. We wish them every happiness for the future."

His comments offered rare insight into how the Middletons viewed their daughter’s royal partner at the time.

"So classy," Fans react to resurfaced clip

© Getty Carole Middleton and Michael Middleton attend day eight of Wimbledon

The video was recently reposted by a royal fan account on Instagram and quickly gained attention from followers who were touched by the Middletons’ words.

One fan wrote: "You as parents have brought up your 3 children beautifully, especially Katherine who was born to be Queen!! I absolutely adore her!"

Another added: "The class, poise and style showed here is immaculate. Such well spoken. Such wonderful parents."

A third person commented: "Lovely parents of Catherine never bought any thing but happiness."

And a fourth fan shared: "So classy, and you’re so lucky to have such a nice person for a son-in-law. Likewise, he is so lucky to have you as in-laws!"

Prince Louis compared to his grandfather

© Getty Prince William, Prince of Wales and Michael Middleton attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024

Alongside admiration for Carole and Michael, royal fans also pointed out how much Prince Louis, 6, resembles his grandfather Michael.

One fan wrote: "My gosh, Prince Louie is like his Grandpa!"

Another added: "Gosh Louis really is the double of his grandad."

A third said: "Little Louis looks like Kate’s dad."

A fourth simply wrote: "Louis’s twin."

It’s not the first time royal watchers have commented on the similarities between Michael and his youngest grandson.

Carole Middleton’s parenting legacy

© Getty Michael Middleton and Carole Middleton attend day two of Royal Ascot 2024 at Ascot Racecourse

Carole, 70, has also been credited with influencing how the Princess of Wales, 42, is raising her own children.

Kate has previously spoken about the values her parents instilled in her and how much she admired their dedication.

In past interviews, she has described Carole and Michael as hands-on and supportive, saying: "I have a very close family, and I was lucky to have a very happy childhood."

Royal experts have noted that Kate and William are keen to mirror that hands-on approach with their own children: Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven.

A close-knit extended family

© Getty Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at Wimbledon with he father

Kate’s strong relationship with her parents has continued throughout her time as a royal.

Carole and Michael were both in attendance at key milestones, including the royal wedding in 2011 and the christenings of all three of their grandchildren.

They are also known to have spent regular time with the family at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where the Prince and Princess of Wales have a country home.

The Middleton grandparents are thought to play a supportive role in the children’s day-to-day lives, particularly when William and Kate are carrying out official engagements.

William and the Middletons

© Getty Images Prince William, Prince of Wales and Carole Middleton attend day two of Royal Ascot

Over the years, William has built a close relationship with his in-laws.

In the early days of his relationship with Kate, William was regularly spotted spending time at the Middleton family home in Bucklebury.

Their warm and relaxed dynamic has remained consistent, with insiders saying that William has always been made to feel part of the family.

The resurfaced video from 2011 has served as a reminder of that bond and the warm welcome William received from the Middletons more than a decade ago.