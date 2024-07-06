Royal Style Watch: from Queen Mary's gilded gold gown to Duchess Sophie's fairytale moment

As we wave goodbye to June, a remarkably strong month of royal style, we look forward to July. With plenty more summer sun ahead of us, there are countless events to be attended by the best-dressed royals.

Duchess Sophie has kicked the month off strong with two looks during her recent trip to Edinburgh with her husband Prince Edward, as well as King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Meanwhile, over in Europe Queen Mary, Queen Maxima, and Queen Letizia have been styling up a storm and we are only a week into the month.

Who was on our Royal Style Watch this July? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes.

1 6 Queen Mary View post on Instagram The Danish royal, 52, has served look upon look during her trip to Greenland this week. The most elegant of all was this bespoke floor-grazing gown from Teri Jon By Rickie Freeman she wore to an official dinner at Kulturhuset Katuaq in Nuuk. The gilded gold number with a cinched waist and collared neckline was teamed with gold heels, the 18-carat gold 'Winter Frost' earrings from Ole Lynggaard and the diamond-adorned 'Glory' tennis bracelet from Dulong Fine Jewelery.

2 6 Duchess Sophie © Getty Duchess Sophie wearing a blue Roland Mouret dress The Duchess of Edinburgh, 59, pulled only the best pieces from her wardrobe for her trip to Edinburgh this week. Sophie appeared at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh looking radiant in a Cinderella blue Roland Mouret gown dress. The bow-adorned floaty number was accessorised with the elegant 'Rosalia 65 Ballet Pink Patent Pointed Pumps with Pearl Detail' from Jimmy Choo and the showstopping powder blue hat from Jane Taylor with net detailing.

3 6 Queen Camilla © Alamy The Queen looked lovely in blue Queen Camilla, 76, was seen alongside Sophie at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in a new coat dress by Fiona Clare that had embroidery down the front which was teamed with the 'OC169' hat in light blue from Philip Treacy, as well as Chanel capped-toe pumps.

4 6 Princess Beatrice © Getty Princess Beatrice wore an ensemble from Roksanda Ilinčić Princess Beatrice, 35, was spotted with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi this week at at The Twenty Two hotel in London celebrating the 20th anniversary of Maria Sharapova's first Wimbledon title at a party hosted by Imran Amed, Founder & CEO of The Business of Fashion, and Kristina Romanova, CEO of Aman Essentials. The royal wore a waist-snatching sky blue skirt from Roksanda Ilinčić featuring splodges of mint green, black, and tangerine orange. She added the matching mint blouse and lilac heels from Ralph and Russo.

5 6 Queen Maxima © Getty Queen Maxima of The Netherlands visits a playground during her neighborhood visit on July 4, 2024 in Zevenbergschen Hoek The Queen of the Netherlands, 53, wore a leg-lengthening look when she visited a playground in Zevenbergschen Hoek on 4 July. Maxima wore white wide-leg trousers with a slinky soft pink bodysuit, both from her go-to brand, Natan. Dressing up the look was a 2012-coded statement floral necklace from St Erasmus, as well as bow-adorned nude heels from Ferragamo and a Hermes clutch.

6 6 Queen Letizia © Getty Queen Letizia of Spain attends the delivery of Royal offices of employment at the Zaragoza Military Academy The Spanish queen, 51, was the picture of elegance when she accompanied King Felipe to the delivery of Royal offices of employment at the Zaragoza Military Academy. DISCOVER: 15 times Princess Kate turned heads with her effortless Wimbledon looks The royal wore a tiered ruffle dress from Maje in a floral print which had a V-shaped neckline and a tapered waistline. She rocked the 'Crystal Pave Strappy Slide Sandals in Ore Satin' from Pedro Garcia and the stunning 'Almond Flower' earrings from Helena Nicolau.