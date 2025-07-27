Princess Delphine shocks fans with 'very classy' yet 'dangerous' new look

Princess Delphine of Belgium is not new to criticism for her fashion choices, but the outrage she sparks online never seems to dampen her spirit, as she continues to defy traditional royal fashion rules.

A few days ago, King Albert II of Belgium's daughter stepped out in Brussels wearing an outfit that turned heads and left royal watchers gasping in awe and shock.

While attending the military and civil parade during the Belgian National Day on July 21, she wore a long, red dress with studs and a high split that showcased her leg, created for her by young Belgian designer Benjamin Voortmans.

She completed the look with a matching bag, a pair of red heart-shaped sunglasses and a pair of towering black leather heels by another Belgian designer, MOROBÉ.

The royal and artist shared her look on Instagram, spotlighting the young Belgian creatives with a series of pictures and a caption that stated: "To celebrate Belgium on our National Day, I proudly wore a creation by @judassime (Benjamin Voortmans), a talented young Belgian designer and multidisciplinary, non-binary artist."

© Photonews via Getty Images Princess Delphine de Saxe Cobourg daring outfit

She continued: "We connect through a shared artistic language: transforming pain into beauty. I chose his work not only for his talent, but because it carries a message — one of tolerance, open-mindedness, and support for the LGBTQIA+ community."

"I’m deeply affected by bullying and violence against those who don’t fit the mould. This outfit is a stand for difference, freedom, and love. Viva la différence!"

Her followers loved both the outfit and the message and sent her an outpouring of love. One said: "I love the way you stand out, bring colour into our lives. Your 'je m'en fous' attitude and perseverance are enviable. Thanks for standing out for those who don't fit the mould. Vive le roi, but certainly: Vive la princesse."

Another one added: "Beautiful, daring and special Delphine!!!" and, although some people thought the outfit was too daring for the type of event, many acclaimed her as a modern princess.

© Patrick van Katwijk Princess Delphine of Belgium's bold suit stood out amongst the crowds

Last year, for the same event, the Princess wore a bold red and pink suit with a matching hat by Xavier Segers for Atelier ExC. The bright jacket had the word ‘Love’ emblazoned across the shoulders and an illustration of a butterfly on the front. To complete the outfit, she again chose a pair of platform heels from MOROBÉ.

Delphine, 57, only joined the Belgian royal family after winning a legal bid in 2020, which she had started in 2013, to be recognised as King Albert’s biological daughter. Previously, she did not hold a royal title as she was the child of an 18-year affair between the former King of Belgium and aristocrat Sybille de Selys Longchamps.

Since then, she has been formally recognised as a member of the Belgian royal family along with her two children, Princess Joséphine of Belgium and Prince Oscar of Belgium.