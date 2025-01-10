Queen Mathilde copies royal cousin's exact outfit one month later

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mathilde steals royal cousin's exact sequinned skirt outfit month later
Queen Mathilde waist up in white top© Getty

King Philippe of Belgium's wife looked the spitting image of her cousin  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Queen Mathilde always looks stylish on public engagements but it seems she took inspiration from close to home this week as she headed out in an outfit worn a month ago by a recognisable face. 

The Belgian royal, 64, was spotted on Thursday as she accompanied her husband King Philippe to receive the heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Belgium and their spouses. 

Queen Mathilde in black skirt and white top with husband© Shutterstock
Queen Mathilde wore her cousin's outfit

The monarch's wife wore the 'Bingo' top from Natan in a figure-flattering scuba material featuring an unusual high neckline and three-quarter-length sleeves. She teamed it with the 'Brise' skirt from the same brand which was a pencil cut covered in sequins.

Queen Mathilde in sequin skirt beside husband© Shutterstock
Queen Mathilde wore a Natan outfit

Mathilde copied the ensemble from her first cousin Grand Duchess Maria Teresa of Luxembourg who wore the exact pairing on 14 December 2024 to the commemoration ceremony of the 80th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge. 

The Belgian royal accessorised the Natan combo with sheer tights, pointed-toe stilettos, and a pair of pearl drop earrings. Meanwhile, the wife of Grand Duke Henri dressed up her look with heeled boots.

King Philippe giving speech watched by mathilde© Shutterstock
King Philippe's wife wore a sequinned skirt

Mathilde was also present at the commemoration ceremony of the Battle of the Bulge. She looked elegant in a forest green skirt and jacket from Natan with coordinating heels and a fascinator.

Queen Mathilde's first look of the year

Queen Mathilde in grey in front of artwork© Shutterstock
Queen Mathilde during a royal visit to the exhibition Emile Claus, Prince of Luminism at the Mudel Museum

The mother of four started 2025 off strong with a pristine workwear look. On 7 January, Mathilde joined the Mayor of Deinze Rutger De Reu during a visit to the 'Emile Claus, Prince of Luminism' exhibition at the Mudel Museum in Deinze.

Queen Mathilde viewing exhibition© Shutterstock
Queen Mathilde stepped out for her first engagement of 2025

She once again chose to wear Natan for the occasion in the form of grey wide-leg trousers teamed with an asymmetrical grey checked top with a piece of caped fabric that fell down one shoulder and floated over her arm.

A festive look

Before Christmas, the royal was photographed with two of her children for the official Belgian royal Christmas card.

DISCOVER: Queen Mathilde lends support to Queen Camilla's popular book club

Mathilde was radiant in red as she posed in a bespoke fit and flare Natan dress alongside Princess Elisabeth, 23, and Princess Eleanore, 16.

