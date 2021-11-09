Princess Delphine confirmed to take part in Belgian version of Strictly Come Dancing Delphine Boël was granted her royal title last year

Princess Delphine is set to join the Belgian version of Strictly Come Dancing, it has been confirmed.

Play4, a Belgian-Flemish TV channel, shared the news on Instagram, sharing a photo on its Instagram account of the royal wearing a green suit and posing with her dance partner, Sander Bos.

King Philippe's half-sister, 53, will take part in Dancing With The Stars for charity, and is hoping to raise awareness for the Make-a-Wish organisation that helps to grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Delphine Boël, the love child of former Belgian King Albert II, was granted the title of Princess of Belgium in October 2020 following a court battle. She was born from Albert's 18-year-long affair with Baroness Sybille de Selys Longchamps.

Rumours that he had fathered a child with another woman first emerged back in 1999, after claims were disclosed in an unauthorised biography about Albert's wife, Queen Paola.

Play4 confirmed the news in an Instagram post

King Albert admitted that he is the father of an illegitimate daughter in January 2020, but he had fought the paternity claim by Delphine for more than a decade.

Shortly after being granted her royal title, Delphine met her father and Queen Paola, at Belvédère Castle in Brussels.

Delphine pictured on Belgium's National Day

Albert remained monarch until July 2013, when he abdicated, citing ill health, and his son, King Philippe took the throne.

Delphine also met her half-brother King Philippe last October and has joined him and the royal family during public engagements, including Belgium's National Day in July.

The artist shares two children with her husband James O'Hare – Princess Josephine and Prince Oscar, born in 2003 and 2008 respectively.

