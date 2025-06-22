Princess Anne’s surprising eating habit she shares with King Charles

Princess Anne is known for her no-nonsense attitude, and that extends to her food choices too. Like her older brother King Charles, the 74-year-old reportedly prefers to skip lunch altogether.

The eating habit was first revealed by Clarence House in 2018. To mark King Charles's 70th birthday, a list of 70 facts about the then-Prince of Wales was published.

Number 20 read simply: "The Prince does not eat lunch."

A royal chef shares Anne's approach to meals

© Getty Princess Anne shares an unusual eating habit with King Charles

It has since emerged that Anne shares the same rule. Chef Michael Mercer recently revealed that he once prepared a six-course meal for the Princess Royal.

However, rather than tuck in, Anne sipped on a cup of Earl Grey tea before politely excusing herself.

Michael told HELLO!: "She thanked me and left. But her security team were delighted to step in and enjoy it."

Michael, who also cooked for the Duchess of Edinburgh, said the banquet was worthy of a fine dining restaurant. Anne’s decision not to eat may be surprising, but it is in line with the King’s long-standing routine.

King Charles and Princess Anne have long followed strict food routines

© Getty Princess Anne has a strong relationship with King Charles

Skipping lunch is reportedly about more than just preference. For Charles, the habit has been part of a health-conscious lifestyle.

The King prefers to work through lunch, often using the time for meetings or writing. According to former staff, the royal household has learned to adjust to the fact that he does not schedule in a midday meal.

Anne is believed to take a similarly practical approach. While she occasionally eats breakfast and dinner, her focus on lighter options during the day has made headlines.

The Princess’s unique breakfast habits

© Getty Princess Anne attends day three of Royal Ascot

Anne has been praised for her healthy attitude towards food, and her breakfast choices are no exception.

Former royal chef Darren McGrady previously revealed that Anne favours very ripe bananas and smoked kippers in the morning.

Speaking to TODAY, Darren said: "Princess Anne almost always preferred the bananas almost black – overripe – because they digest easier."

Her fondness for kippers is also well known. The Princess has previously written to Fortune Kippers, a family-run fish business in Whitby, to thank them for their produce.

Their website states: "Members of the Royal Family have also been known to enjoy our kippers, and HRH Princess Anne has written to Barry and Derek telling them how much she enjoys their kippers."

Health and tradition influence the royal family’s diets

© Getty Princess Anne with King Charles

Both Anne and Charles have been vocal about the importance of maintaining good health and supporting sustainable food practices.

Charles has long championed organic farming, while Anne’s diet appears shaped by practicality and purpose.

Their shared routine of skipping lunch may seem unusual, but it reflects a busy schedule and a long-standing royal work ethic.

A meal fit for a royal – just not for Anne

© Getty Princess Anne speaks with Queen Camilla during day one of Royal Ascot

Chef Michael, who shared the story of Anne’s unexpected tea-only lunch, continues to cook for private clients.

HELLO! recently enjoyed a meal prepared by the chef as part of a private dining experience. From seared scallops to rib-eye steak and butternut squash ravioli, the chef’s menu was worthy of palace dining.

While Anne didn’t eat the meal that day, her team certainly enjoyed it. Michael’s attention to detail – from the table settings to the wine pairings – made it a truly regal experience.

Anne's straightforward approach continues to win praise

© Alamy Stock Photo The Princess Royal rarely wears her hair down

The Princess Royal remains one of the hardest-working members of the royal family. Her direct manner and commitment to duty have made her one of the most respected senior royals.

Her simple approach to food is just another example of how Anne does things her own way.