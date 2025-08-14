Princess Anne opens doors to private Gatcombe Park home to mark 'no-fuss' 75th birthday

A happy and relaxed Princess Anne is pictured at her private home in a new photograph released ahead of her 75th birthday on Friday.

The Princess Royal, sporting a royal blue dress with contrasting white buttons, collars and cuffs, is pictured smiling by a window outside her Gatcombe Park home.

The official portrait was taken by photographer John Swannell at Anne's Gloucestershire estate last month.

With her hair styled up in her signature bouffant, the Princess is also pictured wearing sapphire and diamond earrings, as well as red lipstick.

Gatcombe Park has been the royal's home since 1976, with her children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall, and their respective families both residing on the estate.

© John Swannell for Buckingham Palace Princess Anne is pictured outside her Gatcombe Park home in a new photo to celebrate her 75th birthday

The countryside abode is also where Anne was taken to hospital just over a year ago after she was believed to have been struck by a horse.

Anne's low-key birthday plans

The King's sister, often hailed as the hardest-working member of the royal family, has eschewed any major public commemorations for her big day, preferring to host a special forum for her charities in June instead.

Despite the milestone, Anne had not wanted any fuss, telling aides that she was only interested in marking a birthday with a zero in it, "not the fives".

© Alamy Stock Photo Anne delivering a speech at her Charities Forum reception in June

"This personifies what Her Royal Highness cares about," a Palace source previously said. "She didn't want to do anything for her birthday but bring her charities together to hear more about their work and how she can help them."

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images for Buckingham Palace Sir Tim and Princess Anne pictured before the French state banquet at Windsor Castle

The Princess is enjoying the day privately with her husband of 33 years, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, with the pair reportedly on their annual sailing holiday around the Western Isles of Scotland,

Another portrait of Anne taken by royal photographer Chris Jackson was released last week, showing the Princess in a white gown and the Festoon tiara with Sir Tim on the night of the Windsor Castle state banquet for French President Emmanuel Macron.