Princess Anne is the ultimate 'sailor girl' in 8 must-see photos

The Princess Royal will celebrate her milestone 75th birthday in suitable style this week.

Princess Anne will reportedly be sailing around western Scotland in her Rustler 44 yacht with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, before joining the King at Balmoral later this month.

The monarch's sister inherited her love of sailing from her late father, Prince Philip, having learned the ropes on a Bloodhound (a yacht).

Anne is patron of or involved with over 300 organisations and charities, including several maritime ones.

Anne is patron of or involved with over 300 organisations and charities, including several maritime ones.

Katie Daly, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, who regularly dissects the royals' style, says: "Princess Anne's styling of a nautical aesthetic remains one of her greatest sartorial strengths. Opting for a nautical theme over the years has allowed Anne to experiment with structured silhouettes, interesting buttons, sharp collars, and clean lines.

"She has also never been afraid to add her own spin on the classic stripes we associate with nautical dressing, accessorising with headscarves for a more feminine touch and choosing navy over black for a softer effect.

"Anne's take on sailor girl chic has proved its enduring appeal throughout her life in the public eye as she continues to show that classic elegance and bold tailoring can work hand in hand, whatever your age."

So in honour of Anne's love for the high seas and her iconic fashion evolution, here are eight of her best sailor-themed looks.

1/ 8 © WireImage Epsom Derby, 1986 This was the look chosen by HELLO! Royal Club's subscribers as their favourite of Anne's summer looks. The boxy jacket and fitted white skirt are a wardrobe classic and something we'd definitely see frugal Anne bringing back today.



2/ 8 © Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images Sailing with Prince Philip, 1970 A rare picture of Anne without her signature bouffant, but she looked the epitome of nautical cool in a timeless red and white Breton top and white capris, complete with cat-eye sunglasses.



3/ 8 © Getty Images Mother-of-the-bride, 2011 On the eve of their wedding, husband and wife-to-be, Mike and Zara Tindall, hosted the royals and their family and friends on the Royal Yacht Britannia for a party. Naturally it was only fitting for the mother-of-the-bride Anne to don a suitably chic sailor-style dress with oversized white lapels and gold button detailing.



4/ 8 © PA Images via Getty Images Ship launch, 1969 An 18-year-old Anne donned a navy double-breasted jacket with gold buttons to launch the tanker Esso Northumbria in 1969, teaming the apt ensemble with a matching bowler hat.



5/ 8 © UK Press via Getty Images Boat Show, 2008 The Princess loves a checked coat and wore this cream and navy jacket over a pleated dress for a very apt outing. And as ever, practical Anne shielded herself from chilly weather with a woollen scarf, without losing style points.



6/ 8 © Getty Images Platinum Jubilee Pageant, 2022 Anne gets the most out of her wardrobe, and brought back the ensemble for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022, styling the coat with a skinny silk necktie and suede navy gloves.



7/ 8 © Getty Images Taking the helm, 1975 We love this shot of Anne at the helm of a sailing boat, mixing style with substance in a fitted blazer, a crisp white shirt and a headscarf to protect her locks from the wind.



8/ 8 © Getty Images Royal London Yacht Club party, 2018 While not as overtly nautical as some of her other looks, Anne made a floral summer dress work for her maritime-themed engagement by adding a cropped blazer, a two-string pearl necklace and a pop of red lipstick.

