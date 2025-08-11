Princess Anne is the ultimate 'sailor girl' in 8 must-see photos

The monarch's sister inherited her love of sailing from her late father, Prince Philip, having learned the ropes on a Bloodhound (a yacht).
Anne is patron of or involved with over 300 organisations and charities, including several maritime ones.
You may also like
I took a look back at the Princess Royal's style in my latest Substack post for The HELLO! Royal Club, and more than half of readers voted for Anne's nautical look at the 1986 Epsom Derby as their favourite outfit.
Katie Daly, HELLO!'s Lifestyle Writer, who regularly dissects the royals' style, says: "Princess Anne's styling of a nautical aesthetic remains one of her greatest sartorial strengths. Opting for a nautical theme over the years has allowed Anne to experiment with structured silhouettes, interesting buttons, sharp collars, and clean lines.
"She has also never been afraid to add her own spin on the classic stripes we associate with nautical dressing, accessorising with headscarves for a more feminine touch and choosing navy over black for a softer effect.
"Anne's take on sailor girl chic has proved its enduring appeal throughout her life in the public eye as she continues to show that classic elegance and bold tailoring can work hand in hand, whatever your age."
So in honour of Anne's love for the high seas and her iconic fashion evolution, here are eight of her best sailor-themed looks.
1/8
Epsom Derby, 1986
This was the look chosen by HELLO! Royal Club's subscribers as their favourite of Anne's summer looks. The boxy jacket and fitted white skirt are a wardrobe classic and something we'd definitely see frugal Anne bringing back today.
2/8
Sailing with Prince Philip, 1970
A rare picture of Anne without her signature bouffant, but she looked the epitome of nautical cool in a timeless red and white Breton top and white capris, complete with cat-eye sunglasses.
3/8
Mother-of-the-bride, 2011
On the eve of their wedding, husband and wife-to-be, Mike and Zara Tindall, hosted the royals and their family and friends on the Royal Yacht Britannia for a party. Naturally it was only fitting for the mother-of-the-bride Anne to don a suitably chic sailor-style dress with oversized white lapels and gold button detailing.
4/8
Ship launch, 1969
An 18-year-old Anne donned a navy double-breasted jacket with gold buttons to launch the tanker Esso Northumbria in 1969, teaming the apt ensemble with a matching bowler hat.
5/8
Boat Show, 2008
The Princess loves a checked coat and wore this cream and navy jacket over a pleated dress for a very apt outing. And as ever, practical Anne shielded herself from chilly weather with a woollen scarf, without losing style points.
6/8
Platinum Jubilee Pageant, 2022
Anne gets the most out of her wardrobe, and brought back the ensemble for the late Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee Pageant in 2022, styling the coat with a skinny silk necktie and suede navy gloves.
7/8
Taking the helm, 1975
We love this shot of Anne at the helm of a sailing boat, mixing style with substance in a fitted blazer, a crisp white shirt and a headscarf to protect her locks from the wind.
8/8
Royal London Yacht Club party, 2018
While not as overtly nautical as some of her other looks, Anne made a floral summer dress work for her maritime-themed engagement by adding a cropped blazer, a two-string pearl necklace and a pop of red lipstick.
It's always a good time to write about Princess Anne but with the hardworking royal turning 75 next week, the timing is particularly perfect. Royal Editor Emily Nash has been fortunate enough to get up close and personal to Anne on several occasions, and in her Friday newsletter reveals seven things she has learnt about the King's loyal and lighthouse-loving sister. You have to be a member of The HELLO! Royal Club to read the full article, but it's well worth it!