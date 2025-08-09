The UK’s favourite royal revealed - and it’s no longer Princess Kate

Since she officially joined the royal family through her marriage to Prince William in 2011, Kate Middleton, now Princess Catherine, has seen her popularity grow exponentially with every passing year.

Often compared to the late Princess Diana, for her warmth and unique connection to the public, Princess Kate is undeniably one of the most loved British royals in history.

Only a few months ago, in February 2025, the Princess of Wales was still in first place in terms of popularity, with her husband following behind, just as she had last year.

Something has shifted in public opinion over the last couple of months, as for the first time in a while, another member of the senior royal family has taken the top spot.

Prince William is now the most liked member of the British monarchy, with 74% of Brits having a favourable opinion of him.

Overall, the results were good for the royals, with the majority of British people holding a positive view of the family. In the poll, 59% of people believe the monarchy is beneficial to Britain, 54% consider the royal family good value for money, and 47% say they are proud of the monarchy.

Prince William's rise in popularity

© Getty Images Prince William is now the most popular royal

Prince William has always been popular with the public since he was a young boy.

If, at first, it was his mother, Princess Diana’s popularity that helped him conquer the public, he became an international heartthrob in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

His popularity grew even further once he married his then-university girlfriend, Kate Middleton, in a grandiose wedding, and it hasn’t stopped since.

Last year, people saw the Prince in a new light when he had to face his wife’s illness and consequently took on more royal engagements and responsibilities on his own.

The public has been able to see a more personal and vulnerable side of the future King, which may have contributed to his growth in popularity, ultimately leading to him overtaking Princess Kate in the poll.

Princess Anne's popularity confirmed

© Dan Sheridan/INPHO/Shutterstock Princess Anne has always been a busy working royal

Princess Anne has held third place in the polls for some time now, and her popularity remains unchanged, with her still securing the fictional bronze medal.

The Princess Royal has often been described as an asset to the family, as well as King Charles’ unofficial secret weapon and right-hand.

She has always been one of the busiest working royals, but last year, especially, she took on even more engagements to allow her brother, King Charles III, time to recover after his cancer diagnosis.

Tanya Curry, the chief executive of the Motor Neurone Disease Association, of which Anne has been patron since 2008, told HELLO!: "She's incredibly kind, and her human approach comes across. You feel as though you're talking to someone who really cares and understands."

Moazzam Malik, Save the Children's chief executive, also had some warm words for the Princess Royal: "She's low-key, she's self-effacing, she doesn't want to take the limelight, but she's very committed. You can see that she cares about the state of Britain and the state of the world."

The sentiment is widespread, as the Princess has never disappointed royal fans. Journalist Tina Brown wrote in her book The Palace Papers: "There are plenty in palace circles who believe she is the best king we will never have."

Her sense of duty is undeniable, as she famously once said, "The idea of opting out is a non-starter", and it’s easy to see why the King and Queen decide to rely on her for support when necessary, just as the late Queen Elizabeth II used to do before them.