Princess Anne commands attention in unconventional above-the-knee 'business' look

The Princess Royal looked her usual elegant self on Wednesday when she stepped out solo to meet the Republic of Ireland's president, Michael D. Higgins, and his wife in Dublin.

King Charles' sister, 74, was seen wearing a longline sage green jacket with a forest green above-the-knee pencil skirt. She also wore a light-coloured blouse and topped off the look with a silk blouse.

For her additional accessories, Anne also added a pair of black gloves and block heels to match, as well as her go-to crossbody leather bag.

A jacket, scarf, and gloves may not seem the most likely summer outfit, but fashion expert and founder of designer vintage boutique Modes & More, Susie Nelson, says Anne's ensemble makes sense.

"The temperature in Dublin is below 20 degrees Celsius, so not hot. A jacket makes the outfit more business-like and respectful of the occasion and the people she will be meeting," Susie tells HELLO!.

"A silk scarf can soften an outfit and make it more feminine. The colours in the scarf can be used to highlight the wearer's facial features, complementing her eyes and also to tone in with items of clothing, including the jacket."

Anne's 'complementary' hue

It seems Anne is aware of the shades that suit her best, as it is not the first time she has donned pastel hues on public outings.

Last March, the royal wore a wool coat as she attended the Easter matins service at Windsor Castle.

© Chris Jackson Princess Anne looked as stylish as ever

The sage number with an interesting folded collar neckline featured a figure-skimming silhouette and was accessorised to perfection with a brown suede handbag to match her riding-style boots and gloves.

© Getty Images Princess Anne was joined by her husband Sir Timothy Laurence

Meanwhile, while making an appearance on day one of Royal Ascot 2025, Anne donned a silvery blue jacket over a satin straight-cut dress.

© Getty Princess Anne wore a pale jacket to Ascot

However, that doesn't mean Anne totally avoids jewel tones. In July, she attended the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse sporting a vibrant floral dress brought to life by a cropped cobalt jacket and gorgeous accented hat in the same vivid blue hue.

© Getty Princess Anne, Princess Royal attends the Sovereign's Garden Party at the Palace of Holyroodhouse

In June, she even gave peacock print a try during her trip to Barbados. "It has been said that peacock print is the new leopard print," HELLO!'s Fashion and Beauty News Editor, Laura Sutcliffe, said at the time.

"Hear me out - this is because leopard print is widely considered very daring and bold. People can be worried about wearing it because they might feel a little bit overdressed.

© royal.uk Princess Anne in her pretty peacock print dress

"On the other hand, peacock is a more subtle take on a bold print," Laura explains. "It encompasses lots of different colours, it's gentle and it gives a nod to nature, which we know is close to Princess Anne's heart."