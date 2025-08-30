Prince Albert of Monaco's daughter parties after shock split from rockstar boyfriend

Prince Albert of Monaco's oldest daughter, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, 33, has reportedly parted ways with her boyfriend, musician Ian Mellencamp, with The Mail Online sharing news of their split. Rather than mope following the end of her relationship, Jazmin appears to be taking it all in her stride, heading to Instagram and sharing a series of photos of herself partying. In the sun-soaked photos, Jazmin stands in a vineyard, joyously throwing wine into the air and smiling widely.

"Cheers to the last weekend of August with a glass of Monte Carlo JAZMIN ROSÉ as we count down the final days of summer!" Jazmin captioned the fun-filled photos, referring to her very own wine brand. The rosé wine is "inspired by the radiant spirit of Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, daughter of the house of the Grimaldi of Monaco, this exquisite Côtes de Provence rosé is more than a wine — it’s a royal experience in every sip."

© Instagram Jazmin is taking her split in her stride, celebrating the end of summer in lavish style

Moving on

The Monaco royal has not mentioned the split from her partner, but he has been notably absent from her incredibly active social media over the summer. The last few months have seen Jazmin share countless glorious summer holiday photos, in glamorous destinations such as Hvar in Croatia, St. Tropez, Mykonos and Paris. Alongside her photo documentation of her fun-filled summer, Jazmin wrote: "Summer. I came here for love and I ain't stopping!"

Clearing thriving as a single woman, she added: "Take your life and make it the best story in the world. Don't waste it." Ian has been notably silent on social media throughout 2025, though his bio reads: "Making art of this falling apart…" suggesting he's not taking the end of his relationship as well as Jazmin is.

© Instagram Jazmin Grace Grimaldi has had a brilliant summer - split aside

Jazmin's busy summer

As well as globetrotting, Jazmin spent some of her busy summer working, celebrating the one-year anniversary of her wine brand at a lavish party in Monte Carlo.

© Instagram Jazmin visited Mykonos this summer, calling the sea "healing"

"Cheers to One Year of Rosé Magic!" a post accompanying a video of the soiree read. "One year ago, we launched our Côtes de Provence Rosé Jazmin, and what a beautiful journey it's been! To mark this special milestone, we gathered for an unforgettable evening filled with music, joy, and heartfelt connection — all in the magical setting of Monaco.

"A special toast to our wonderful friend and muse, @jazmingrimaldi, whose spirit and vision have been at the heart of this rosé from day one." Here's hoping Jazmin has an equally exciting autumn and winter season ahead!