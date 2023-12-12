Prince Albert and Princess Charlene's twins feature in rare photos with half-sister Jazmin Grace Grimaldi

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi shared some rare sibling snaps to mark a special family occasion on Sunday.

Prince Albert of Monaco's eldest daughter, 31, showed the sweet relationship between her and her younger half-siblings, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, as she posted a birthday tribute to the twins on their birthday.

The American actress and singer wrote in the caption: "Happy 9th Birthday to my Brother Jacques and my Sister Gabriella! Swipe for more sibling love!"

As well as resharing the official portrait from Monaco's royal palace of the young royals, Jazmin shared some cute candid snaps.

One showed the trio posing together as they got together over the summer. Gabriella, wearing a floral playsuit and metallic sandals can be seen crouching down next to Jazmin, who has her arm around her younger siblings.

Jacques, wearing a polo top and shorts, displays a peace sign and holds a Sonic The Hedgehog toy in his other hand.

© Instagram / @jazmingrimaldi Jacques and Gabriella turned nine on 10 December

The third photo shows Jazmin, Jacques and Gabriella with their half-brother, Alexandre Grimaldi.

The snap was previously shared by Jazmin at the beginning of 2022 in a review of her year in 2021.

Jazmin's mother is real estate agent Tamara Rotolo. She was confirmed as Prince Albert's daughter in 2006 when she was almost 16 years old. He had previously said he wanted to protect her identity until she was an adult.

© Instagram / @jazmingrimaldi A rare photo of Prince Albert's four children together

Alexandre, now 20, was born on 24 August 2003 in Paris, during Albert's secret five-year-relationship with Alexandre's mother, Nicole Coste.

His parentage was made public by Nicole in a Paris Match interview in 2005, two months after Albert became head of Monaco.

Neither Jazmin nor Alexandre are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as their parents never married.

Alexandre, who also has two elder brothers, said of his relationship with his eldest siblings in an interview with Tatler: "We are all very close…We actually have a text message group. We’re having arguments about who’s better: Erling Haaland or Mbappé. My sister’s more Team Mbappé, but it’s more Haaland on the boys’ side. I like both."

And speaking about Jacques and Gabriella, he added: "The little ones are too young to have a phone, so it’ll take them a few years."

