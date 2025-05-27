Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Albert's son Alexandre Grimaldi makes rare appearance at Monaco Grand Prix
Subscribe
Prince Albert's son Alexandre Grimaldi makes rare appearance at Monaco Grand Prix
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Alexandre Grimaldi attends the Dior Homme Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on June 21, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Corbis via Getty Images

Prince Albert's son makes rare appearance in Monaco

Alexandre Grimaldi made a stylish appearance alongside his mother, Nicole Coste

Georgia Weir
Writer
Updated: 4 minutes ago
Share this:

Prince Albert's son, Alexandre Grimaldi, and his mother, Nicole Coste, have made a rare appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend. 

The 21-year-old looked dapper in a pair of maroon trousers, a button-up, and a sleek tie. Meanwhile, his fashion designer mother appeared in a chic all-white ensemble and accessorised with a brimmed hat. 

"Happy Mother's Day, Monaco Grand Prix," she wrote alongside the picture on Instagram. 

Alexandre Grimaldi posed alongside his mother, Nicole Coste, at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend© Instagram
Alexandre Grimaldi posed alongside his mother, Nicole Coste, at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who is Prince Albert's eldest daughter with American real estate agent Tamara Rotolo, also made an appearance for the Grand Prix.  She took to Instagram with a shot of the track and captioned it "race day". 

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi standing with father Prince Albert© Dave Benett
Albert's eldest daughter, Jazmin Grimaldi, also posted snaps from the Grand Prix to her Instagram

Neither Alexandre nor his half-sister, Jazmin, are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne, but despite this, they have remained close to their father over the years. 

In November 2022, Alexandre's mother, Nicole, shared a shot of Albert with Alexandre and Jazmin in New York, with the cheeky caption: 'Paternally king'. 

Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella with their half-siblings, Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Alexandre Grimaldi© Instagram / @jazmingrimaldi
A rare photo of Prince Albert's four children together

Prince Albert's relationship with his son

Alexandre has also previously commented on his relationship with his half-siblings and his father, saying: "We are all very close…We actually have a text message group. We're having arguments about who's better: Erling Haaland or Mbappé. My sister's more Team Mbappé, but it's more Haaland on the boys' side. I like both." 

The 21-year-old has also previously hit back at being labelled as 'illegitimate', telling the French magazine, Point de Vue: "When I was born, neither of my parents were in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery. Using that word [illegitimate] is insulting! I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet. One bears the name of one's father when one has been recognised since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press, who have forced him to. 

Nicole Coste and Alexandre Grimaldi in Cannes© Getty
Alexandre Grimaldi and his mother, Nicole Coste

Alexandre also recently told Tatler in an interview that he hopes to work closely alongside his father: "[I aspire to] work in a relationship with my dad and become this – let's say – global ambassador for Monaco, and to bring business opportunities back to Monaco, which is what I've talked about with him."

WATCH: Everything you need to know about Prince Albert

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More