Prince Albert's son makes rare appearance in Monaco

Prince Albert's son, Alexandre Grimaldi, and his mother, Nicole Coste, have made a rare appearance at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend.

The 21-year-old looked dapper in a pair of maroon trousers, a button-up, and a sleek tie. Meanwhile, his fashion designer mother appeared in a chic all-white ensemble and accessorised with a brimmed hat.

"Happy Mother's Day, Monaco Grand Prix," she wrote alongside the picture on Instagram.

© Instagram Alexandre Grimaldi posed alongside his mother, Nicole Coste, at the Monaco Grand Prix over the weekend

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, who is Prince Albert's eldest daughter with American real estate agent Tamara Rotolo, also made an appearance for the Grand Prix. She took to Instagram with a shot of the track and captioned it "race day".

© Dave Benett Albert's eldest daughter, Jazmin Grimaldi, also posted snaps from the Grand Prix to her Instagram

Neither Alexandre nor his half-sister, Jazmin, are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne, but despite this, they have remained close to their father over the years.

In November 2022, Alexandre's mother, Nicole, shared a shot of Albert with Alexandre and Jazmin in New York, with the cheeky caption: 'Paternally king'.

© Instagram / @jazmingrimaldi A rare photo of Prince Albert's four children together

Prince Albert's relationship with his son

Alexandre has also previously commented on his relationship with his half-siblings and his father, saying: "We are all very close…We actually have a text message group. We're having arguments about who's better: Erling Haaland or Mbappé. My sister's more Team Mbappé, but it's more Haaland on the boys' side. I like both."

The 21-year-old has also previously hit back at being labelled as 'illegitimate', telling the French magazine, Point de Vue: "When I was born, neither of my parents were in another marriage, and they did not commit adultery. Using that word [illegitimate] is insulting! I hope no one believes the lies conveyed on the internet. One bears the name of one's father when one has been recognised since birth. I had voluntary recognition from my father when I was a baby. Not from a judge or the press, who have forced him to.

© Getty Alexandre Grimaldi and his mother, Nicole Coste

Alexandre also recently told Tatler in an interview that he hopes to work closely alongside his father: "[I aspire to] work in a relationship with my dad and become this – let's say – global ambassador for Monaco, and to bring business opportunities back to Monaco, which is what I've talked about with him."