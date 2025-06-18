Prince Albert supported by rarely-seen eldest daughter Jazmin Grace Grimaldi - photos

Actress and singer Jazmin Grace Grimaldi joined her father, Prince Albert, at the closing ceremony of the 64th Monte Carlo Television Festival on Tuesday.

For the dazzling occasion, Jazmin, 33, wore a fluorescent hot pink strapless dress complete with a flattering bodice, a voluminous skirt and a daring thigh-high split. She rounded off her look with a pair of metallic strappy heels, a sparkling choker necklace and a pair of floral diamond earrings.

Ramping up the glamour, Jazmin accentuated her features with lashings of mascara, shimmery eyeshadow, rosy blusher and a sweep of dark pink lipstick.

© Getty Images Jazmin commanded attention as she posed on the blue carpet

Prince Albert was also at the star-studded event, looking dapper in a black tuxedo and a matching bow tie. He was joined on the blue carpet by his wife Princess Charlene, who looked ethereal wearing a sky-blue column dress complete with rippling folds of fabric around the neckline.

© Getty Images Actress and singer Jazmin dazzled in a striking hot pink dress

The mother-of-two wore her blonde locks in tight curls and rounded off her ensemble with a soft glam beauty look. Perfection!

© Getty Images Princess Charlene looked beautiful in blue

During the glamorous event, Albert and Charlene presented the Prince Rainier III Special Prize Award for 'Rewilding Sharks' to journalist and filmmaker, Mélissa Godin.

They also posed for group photos with the likes of Mireille Dumas, Judith Light, Famke Janssen and Robin Wright.

© Getty Images Prince Albert and Princess Charlene presented an award

Who is Jazmin?

Jazmin's mother is real estate agent Tamara Rotolo. She was confirmed as Prince Albert's daughter in 2006 when she was almost 16 years old. He had previously said he wanted to protect her identity until she was an adult.

© Getty Images Albert with Jazmin back in 2020

Prince Albert is also a father to a son called Alexandre, who was born on 24 August 2003 during Albert's five-year relationship with Alexandre's mother, Nicole Coste. His parentage was made public by Nicole in a Paris Match interview in 2005, two months after Albert became head of Monaco.

Neither Jazmin nor Alexandre are in the line of succession to the Monegasque throne as their parents never married.

Sharing a glimpse inside their bond, Alexandre previously told Tatler: "We are all very close… We actually have a text message group. We're having arguments about who's better: Erling Haaland or Mbappé. My sister's more Team Mbappé, but it's more Haaland on the boys' side. I like both."

Albert and Charlene's twins Jacques and Gabriella

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed their twins Jacques and Gabriella on 10 December 2014. The Monegasque royals have already developed wildly different personalities, with Charlene telling French publication Gala: "The conversations I have with Jacques and those with Gabriella are so different, as well as the time spent with them.

© Getty Images Princess Charlene has spoken about Jacques and Gabriella's wildly different personalities

"Gabriella is very curious. She is very intrigued by the world and life in general. She asks lots of questions and demands a lot of attention. As for Jacques, he is curious and observant. More reserved, he is naturally very calm."