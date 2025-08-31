Prince William and Princess Kate make moving tribute in Windsor on Liz Hatton's birthday

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a moving tribute to amateur photographer Liz Hatton, who sadly passed away in 2024 after a battle with cancer. William and Kate, 42, have put a photograph that Liz took at Windsor whilst at the investiture in October last year on display in the Grand Reception Room. The photograph will feature there for one day only to "remember" Liz on what would have been her 18th birthday on 31 August.

The image on display is of one of the Yeomen of the Guard, and it has been featured alongside a caption explaining its relevance. It has been displayed in the exact spot it was taken. Prior to her death, Liz formed a bond with the Princess of Wales as she worked through a photography bucket list while battling an aggressive desmoplastic small round cell tumour. As part of her bucket list, Liz worked with Rankin, one of her personal photography heroes, on a photoshoot featuring professional models. She also went on to photograph performers from the Royal Ballet, comedian and TV presenter Michael McIntyre, as well as on the red carpet at the MTV Europe Music Awards.

She met Kate, who shares Liz's passion for amateur photography, when the teen was invited to pictures of the Prince of Wales at the investiture. At the time, Kate, who underwent preventative chemotherapy for cancer in 2024, described Liz as a "talented young photographer whose creativity and strength has inspired us both". Sadly, Liz's mother announced she had passed away in the early hours of the morning of 27 November.

Her mother, Vicky Robayna, announced on social media, paying tribute to her late daughter. "No-one could have fought harder for life than she did," she said. "There is a gaping Liz-shaped hole in our lives that I am not sure how we will ever fill." Vicky went on to thank those who helped Liz fulfil her dreams in her final months, adding: "You ensured Liz's last two months were her very best. She flew high until the end."

On the eve of her birthday, a message was shared via Liz's official Instagram account by her family that revealed how they wish to honour her on what would have been a milestone birthday. "Liz didn't get a lifetime of taking photos. She got 12 weeks to cram in a lifetime. I could sit here and rail against the fates, but Liz would definitely not approve," the message read.

"So instead, tomorrow we would love to flood the internet with her photographs. She can't be here to celebrate, but that doesn't mean she doesn’t deserve a celebration. If you could find time to share one and encourage others to do the same, we would be incredibly grateful. We’ll be sharing some throughout the day as well."