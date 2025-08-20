Inside Princess Kate and Prince William's favourite Norfolk date spots: from country pubs to a stunning beach

The Prince and Princess of Wales love spending time at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, which was gifted to them as a wedding present from the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2011.

Prince William and Kate even used the ten-bedroom property as their main residence from 2015 to 2017, when the future King worked as an air ambulance pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

In a 2021 documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, William revealed that he had his late grandfather to thank for his and Kate's love of Norfolk.

William said: "For me, coming here and now living here, everything that he's done has led up to Catherine and I feeling that this is a part of the country we want to be in. We love this area, it feels like home, and that's because of what he's created."

WATCH: Kate plays with family in Norfolk as she confirms end of cancer treatment

Over the years, the royal couple have explored the area with their young family, and have surprised a few diners when they've popped into some of their local pubs and restaurants.

Discover some of William and Kate's favourite date spots below.

1/ 5 © Getty Images William and Kate were seen dressed casually for a pub date The Crown Inn pub, East Rudham William and Kate were spotted enjoying a quiet childfree meal at this village pub back in 2016, when George and Charlotte were both little. Reports at the time said that the then Duchess of Cambridge was dressed in a navy jumper and skinny jeans. The menu offers an array of dishes from burgers and steaks to pizza and pasta, as well as traditional Sunday roast. Diners can also choose to stay in one of The Crown Inn's six guestrooms, with the pub located a short distance from the Norfolk coast.



2/ 5 © Getty William in the garden of the Rose & Crown in 2020 The Rose & Crown pub, Snettisham During the COVID-19 pandemic, Prince William paid a visit to his local to hear how staff were preparing to reopen following the lockdown. The Waleses have enjoyed family outings to The Rose & Crown, with William saying of the play area in the pub's garden: "The children have been in there a few times." ​The award-winning Norfolk village inn promises log fires and excellent beers, as well as 16 stylish bedrooms you can stay in to make a weekend of it.



3/ 5 © The Princess of Wales Charlotte, William, Louis and George jumping off the sand dunes Holkham Bay beach This stunning stretch of unspoilt beach, complete with sand dunes, has been the backdrop of many of William and Kate's family photographs in recent years. Many of the beachside scenes featured in the Princess' moving video to announce the end of her cancer treatment last September are believed to have been filmed at Holkham, as George, Charlotte and Louis played, and William and Kate cuddled up on a picnic blanket. HELLO!'s Digital Travel Editor Francesca Shillcock says: "My grandparents lived in Norfolk for the vast majority of my childhood so I visited Holkham Beach frequently. For me, along with Wells-next-the-Sea, it is one of the best beaches in the whole of Norfolk. "The landscape looks as if it goes on for days, and the sand dunes are endlessly fun to run through (and hide in!) as I did with my brothers growing up. "There are also fabulous walks in and around Holkham as its part of the National Nature Reserve, meaning it has plenty of greenery and wildlife. It's also dog and horse friendly."

4/ 5 © Getty William and Kate were new parents to Prince George The King's Head Country Hotel, Great Bircham Fellow diners were stunned when William and Kate enjoyed a cosy meal at the King's Head Country Hotel back in 2014, with the pair holding hands as they made their way to the bar, according to reports at the time. The pair were new parents to baby Prince George at the time. They each chose the same meal of grilled fillet of black bream with roasted Mediterranean vegetables, baby spinach, marinated olives and oven-dried tomatoes with arrabiata sauce. William then ordered two scoops of vanilla ice cream with two spoons for him and his wife to share. The current menu offers an ever-changing menu to reflect the season and the local produce, including fish and pasta dishes, as well as pizzas which can be ordered to takeaway.

5/ 5 © Albanpix/Shutterstock The Dabbling Duck Pub pictured in 2009 The Dabbling Duck pub, Great Massingham Princes William and Harry were spotted enjoying a Sunday lunch at The Dabbling Duck pub in their younger years, but William and Kate have also enjoyed dinner with friends at the country pub. As well as a locally sourced menu, the pub also has its own accommodation in the form of eight luxurious rooms, with some overlooking the pretty village green.