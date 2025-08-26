Prince William and Princess Kate react to Taylor Swift's engagement news from Balmoral

It looks like Taylor Swift's engagement news has reached Scotland! The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the high-profile figures to "like" the pop superstar's announcement on Instagram on Tuesday, as she revealed that NFL star Travis Kelce had proposed after two years of dating. In a joint social media post, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is seen getting down on one knee to the Love Story singer, as well as snaps of the pair embracing.

It comes just days after Prince William and Kate were pictured attending church at Crathie Kirk with their three children last Sunday amid their annual stay at Balmoral in Scotland with the King and Queen.

William, 43, is no stranger to pop royalty Taylor, 35, with the pair having met in-person on at least two occasions.

The future King was spotted dad dancing to Shake It Off as he took his eldest children, Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, ten, to the Eras concert at Wembley Stadium last summer.

WATCH: Taylor Swift appears on Travis Kelce's podcast before engagement

Kensington Palace later shared a picture of the royal trio taking a selfie with Taylor backstage ahead of the show.

© Instagram William and Kate were among the high-profile figures to react to Taylor Swift's engagement announcement

The caption read: "Thank you @TaylorSwift for a great evening!"

© Instagram William, George and Charlotte meeting Taylor backstage on her Eras tour

In turn, the Blank Space singer also posted a shot with William, George and Charlotte, and Travis, writing: "Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start."

Travis later revealed what it was like to like to meet the British royals on his podcast, New Heights, which he co-hosts with his brother and retired Philadelphia Eagles star, Jason Kelce.

© Instagram Travis also got to meet the royals

Speaking about the meet and greet, Jason said: "I gotta say, Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte. Prince George was great too. She was so [expletive] adorable. Like, I cannot."

Travis added: "She was, she was a superstar."

Jason continued: “I don't know. Maybe it's because I have three girls now."

Travis continued: "She had fire to her. She was asking questions… I love it when parents ask their kids to be present, be vocal… Encourage them to take a lead in the conversation."

When William sang with Taylor

Taylor first met William at a charity event at Kensington Palace in 2013, with the singer getting the Prince up on stage to sing along to "Livin' on a Prayer" with Jon Bon Jovi.

© Getty William got up on stage to sing with Taylor Swift and Jon Bon Jovi in 2013

William later said about the experience on Apple Fitness+ Time To Walk series in 2021: "Beneath my black tie, there was a lot of sweating going on. I felt like a swan, where I was trying to keep myself composed on the outside, but inside, the little legs are paddling fast.

"Now, a lot of people might think that I’m comfortable on stage. When I do speeches and things like that, I’ve done so many now, they’re not a problem. But I’ve not done singing. At times, when you’re taken out of your comfort zone, you’ve got to roll with it.

"And I think we've gotten to the stage in this life where we do micromanage ourselves. We do worry about: how do we look on social media? Who said what about me? What am I wearing? There’s so many pressures, but I think making a fool of yourself is okay."

© Dave J Hogan/Centrepoint The pair high-fived after their performance during the gala

Meanwhile, Taylor told The Graham Norton Show in 2014 that William was "kinda freaking out a little bit".

She added: "He just looks at me and is like, 'You gotta go with me, you gotta go with me; and I was like, 'All right.' And we got up there [on stage] and started singing Livin' on a Prayer. Like, I died."

LISTEN: Kate stuns in Givenchy diplomacy