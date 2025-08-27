Why Prince William and Princess Kate will never live at Buckingham Palace

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Why Prince William and Kate Middleton will never live at Buckingham Palace
Monarchs traditionally move into the London residence once they start their reign, but one royal biographer shares why the Prince of Wales will do things differently

William and Kate waving from palace balcony on coronation day© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
The Prince of Wales won't live at Buckingham Palace when he becomes King, according to one royal biographer. Instead, Prince William, 43, plans to stay in his own home, just like his father, King Charles, has maintained Clarence House as his London residence since ascending the throne in 2022. The Prince and Princess of Wales are primed to move into their "forever home" Forest Lodge within Windsor Great Park later this year, a short drive from their current abode, Adelaide Cottage. 

They also have Anmer Hall, their ten-bedroom home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, as well as an apartment in Kensington Palace for official entertaining.

 "William was never going to move into Buckingham Palace," Ingrid Seward, royal biographer and Editor-in-Chief of Majesty Magazine, tells HELLO! in this week's edition.

"He has never had any fondness for it, and he probably hasn't spent much time there. The Queen and Prince Philip were devastated when they had to move out of Clarence House; Winston Churchill told them that the Queen had to live in a palace.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales (L) and Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales attend a ceremonial welcome for France's President and his wife at Windsor Castle, in Windsor west of London© Getty
William will do things differently in his reign

"But that was then, and this is now. Maybe Buckingham Palace will open to the public all year round, rather than only in the summer, and they will use Windsor Castle for banquets."

Hands-on parents

Royal insiders say that their new home's location will enable the Prince and Princess, who regularly do the school run, to remain "hands-on" parents. Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, ten, and Prince Louis, seven, currently attend nearby Lambrook School in Berkshire. After his 13th birthday next July, George is set to move schools, with Eton College tipped to be the frontrunner.

Forest Lodge, formerly known as Holly Grove in Windsor Great Park, Berkshire, 2018. © Getty Images
The Waleses will move into Forest Lodge later this year

"I think William will be a hands-on father as well as a monarch, which is quite difficult, but I think he will manage it by changing the way that things are run, including being more self-sufficient and not being reliant on the taxpayer," Ingrid tells HELLO!.

"He is quite visionary, and can see that the monarchy has to change in order to survive."

A royal household staff member was arrested following an alleged assault© Getty
Buckingham Palace is undergoing a ten-year refurbishment

Buckingham Palace is currently undergoing a ten-year refurbishment, costing £369m. The reservicing is due to be completed in 2027, with the King and Queen tipped to move in that year.

Reporting by Tracy Schaverien.

Hello magazine cover featuring Princess Kate with a white suit and skirt

