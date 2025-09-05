Last picture of Duchess of Kent before sad death at 92

On Friday, it was announced that Katharine, Duchess of Kent had passed away at the age of 92. The late royal died with her husband, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, and her family by her side. The Duchess of Kent had retired from her royal duties in 2002, but she continued to work in teaching, becoming a music teacher at a primary school in Hull. Following her retirement from royal life, the Duchess made rare public appearances, with one of her last major appearances before her death being at the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

However, the late royal's last public appearance was on 9 October 2024 when she appeared alongside the Duke of Kent and her brother-in-law, Prince Michael of Kent, as she marked her husband's 89th birthday. She was seen in a wheelchair and wore a blue outfit with pink trainers as they watched the three pipers from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards play outside Wren House.

Although the late Duchess of Kent hadn't been seen in public for nearly a year, she received an incredible honour back in June. She was lauded for her part in the creation of a charity which supports gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds. The Duchess has long held a passion for music, having taught the subject at a primary school in East Hull for 13 years.

Confirming the sad news of the Duchess of Kent's death, a statement released by Buckingham Palace read: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

The late Duchess didn't live her royal life conventionally. When she stepped away from her royal duties in 2002, she expressed her desire to be known by her name, Katharine, as opposed to using her royal HRH style. She famously told the BBC at the time, "Call me Katharine." As for her music tastes, she once expressed an interest in the likes of gangster rap, naming Eminem and Ice Cube.

She married Edward on 8 June 1961 at York Minster and the couple went on to have three children - George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor. They also have ten grandchildren, including Lady Amelia Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess have called Wren House home since 1978. The five-bedroom cottage was named after architect Christopher Wren, who was commissioned by Queen Anne to extend Kensington Palace in 1689. The property is adjacent to Ivy Cottage, where Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank and their sons reside, as well as Prince Harry's former UK abode, Nottingham Cottage.