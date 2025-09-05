The Duchess of Kent dies aged 92 - royals mourn death of Katharine Worsley

The Duchess of Kent has died at the age of 92, Buckingham Palace has confirmed in a statement on Friday. It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

The King was informed of the Duchess' passing late on Thursday evening at Balmoral, where he is currently residing. Charles, 76, has approved that royal mourning should take place until the day of the funeral inclusive, with further details about the funeral to be confirmed by the palace in due course.

During the mourning period, the royals and staff will wear clothing which pays appropriate tribute during this period. Those in Livery, the Royal Mews and Troops on Public Duties will wear black armbands. In terms of royal engagements in the coming weeks, households are considering the format and tone of engagements during this period, but it is likely that some engagements will continue.

Yorkshire-born Katharine Worsley married the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent at York Minster in 1961. She leaves behind her husband and their three children - George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor. The Duchess was also grandmother to ten grandchildren, including model Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Marina Windsor, who announced her engagement in June.

The Duchess was seldom seen in public since her decision to step back from royal duties in 1996. Katharine then taught music at a primary school in East Hull for 13 years and her experiences inspired her to set up her own charity, Future Talent, which helps gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish.

She also taught part-time in a school attended by children who lived in Grenfell Tower and in 2018 attended a memorial service at the base of the high-rise building to mark the first anniversary of the fire which claimed 72 lives.

In 2002, she made the personal decision not to use the style "Her Royal Highness," famously telling the BBC, "Call me Katharine".

© Getty The Duchess at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018

Her most high-profile public appearances in recent years included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in 2018, Wimbledon in 2017 and a Westminster Abbey service to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the late Queen's coronation in 2013.

© Getty Images The late Duchess was last seen in October 2024

She was last pictured publicly on 9 October 2024 as she marked her husband's 89th birthday. She was seen in a wheelchair as they watched the three pipers from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards play outside their Kensington Palace home, Wren House.