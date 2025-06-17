Duchess of Kent's secret honour at the age of 92 revealed - 23 years after retiring from public duties

The Duchess of Kent lives a quiet life away from the public spotlight since retiring from royal duties.

But Katharine, 92, has been lauded for her part in the creation of a charity which supports gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds.

Nicholas Robinson co-founded the Future Talent charity in 2004, and he was included among the names in the King's Birthday Honours to be awarded an OBE.

According to The Daily Mail's Richard Eden, Nicholas said: "This award is not mine alone. I share it with Katharine, without whose vision and passion Future Talent simply wouldn't exist."

The Duchess has long held a passion for music having taught music at a primary school in East Hull for 13 years.

In 2022, she even expressed her love for rap music, revealing she listens to Eminem and Ice Cube.

Last public appearance

Katharine, who married the late Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Edward – the Duke of Kent – in 1961, has only made a few public appearances in recent years.

One of her last major public outings was Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in Windsor in 2018.

© Getty The Duchess at Harry and Meghan's royal wedding in 2018

Last October, the Duchess was pictured using a wheelchair on the doorstep of Wren House as she and her husband watched a performance by three pipers from the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards (Carabiniers and Greys) to mark the Duke's 89th birthday.

© Getty The Duchess of Kent made a rare appearance on her husband's 89th birthday

The couple share three children - George, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor.

The Kents are also grandparents to ten grandchildren, including Lady Amelia Windsor and Lady Marina Windsor, who recently announced her engagement to Nico Macauley.

© Getty Edward and Katharine on their wedding day

In 2002, the Duchess made the personal decision not to use the style "Her Royal Highness," famously telling the BBC, "Call me Katharine".

Meanwhile, the Duke of Kent still carries out full-time royal duties to support the King and Queen.

© Getty The Princess of Wales and Duke of Kent shared a sweet moment on the balcony of Buckingham Palace

He was among the senior royals to attend the Order of the Garter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor on Monday, and was also pictured on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the flypast at Trooping the Colour last Saturday.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB