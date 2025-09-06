Duchess of Kent's funeral date and final resting place revealed

The Duchess of Kent's funeral details and final resting place have been confirmed by Buckingham Palace hours after the royal died aged 92 on Friday. The palace has revealed the funeral of Her Royal Highness - whose name was Katharine Worsley - will take place at Westminster Cathedral on 16 September at 2:00pm.

Ahead of the funeral, the Duchess of Kent’s coffin will rest in the private chapel at Kensington Palace, which is incredibly sentimental as Kensington Palace is where the Duchess lived with her husband, the Duke of Kent, who still currently resides there.

The coffin will be taken by hearse to Westminster Cathedral on 15 September, where the Rite of Reception and Vespers will take place, on the eve of the Requiem Mass. Thereafter, it will rest overnight in the Lady Chapel.

On the afternoon of 16 September, Their Majesties the King and Queen and members of the royal family will join the Duke of Kent and members of the Duchess’s family at the Requiem Mass for the Duchess of Kent. Afterwards, the coffin will be taken by hearse to the Royal Burial Ground at Frogmore, Windsor. Flags will be half-masted at all official Royal Residences flying the Union flag on the day of the funeral.

© Getty Images The Duchess visiting a WRAC (Women's Royal Army Corps) college in Camberley in 1967

Buckingham Palace confirmed news of the Duchess' death in a statement on their official social media channels. It read: "It is with deep sorrow that Buckingham Palace announces the death of Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Kent. Her Royal Highness passed away peacefully last night at Kensington Palace, surrounded by her family. The King and Queen and all members of The Royal Family join The Duke of Kent, his children and grandchildren in mourning their loss and remembering fondly The Duchess's life-long devotion to all the organisations with which she was associated, her passion for music and her empathy for young people."

The King was informed of the Duchess' passing late on Thursday evening at Balmoral, where he is currently residing. Charles, 76, has approved that royal mourning should take place until the day of the funeral inclusive.

During the royal family's official period of mourning, the royals and their staff will wear clothing which pays appropriate tribute during this period. Those in Livery, the Royal Mews and Troops on Public Duties will wear black armbands. In terms of royal engagements in the coming weeks, households are considering the format and tone of engagements during this period, but it is likely that some engagements will continue.

The union flag at Buckingham Palace was lowered to half mast at midday as a mark of respect and a formal framed announcement will be posted on the railings of the royal residence shortly.