Donald Trump's most outlandish comments about the royals - including one family member he called 'terrible'

Kate attended the US state visit in 2019

After meeting with Prince William in Paris in 2024, Mr Trump told the New York Post that the royal shared health updates on King Charles and Kate.

"I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well. And I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad," Mr Trump said at the time.

But the former businessman's tweets about the Princess in the wake of French Closer publishing paparazzi photographs of the then Duchess of Cambridge sunbathing topless on a private holiday in 2012 remain on his public profile.

He tweeted at the time: "Kate Middleton is great--but she shouldn't be sunbathing in the nude--only herself to blame."

And then added: "Who wouldn't take Kate's picture and make lots of money if she does the nude sunbathing thing. Come on Kate!"

The Prince and Princess were awarded £92,000 in damages in 2017 following a lawsuit against the magazine.