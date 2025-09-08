Royal family LIVE: Prince Harry returns to UK for awards ceremony

TODAY'S ROYAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Prince Harry to land in the UK for WellChild Awards
- Today marks the third anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death
Remembering Queen Elizabeth II
The nation's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96.
Elizabeth II, whose reign spanned 70 years, dedicated her life to her royal duty.
The anniversary of her death, and of the King's accession to the throne, both fall today.
Last year, the anniversary fell on a Sunday, with Charles and Camilla attending church at Crathie Kirk.
Look back at some sweet memories between Elizabeth II and her son, Charles.
Good morning!
It's a new week and we're expecting another busy week.
Today, the Duke of Sussex is set to attend the WellChild Awards in London, flying over from home in California.
Its 2025 awards coincide with the third anniversary of his late grandmother Queen Elizabeth II's death.
Harry will make a speech, meet and talk with seriously ill children and their families, and present an award to an "inspirational child" aged between four and six.
The Duke has attended the awards 14 times before and has held the role of the charity’s patron for 17 years.