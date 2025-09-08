Royal family LIVE: Prince Harry returns to UK for awards ceremony

The nation's longest-reigning monarch died peacefully at Balmoral Castle on 8 September 2022 at the age of 96.

Elizabeth II, whose reign spanned 70 years, dedicated her life to her royal duty.

The anniversary of her death, and of the King's accession to the throne, both fall today.

Last year, the anniversary fell on a Sunday, with Charles and Camilla attending church at Crathie Kirk.

