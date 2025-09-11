Beaming Princess Kate steps out for solo outings in Suffolk and Kent

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Beaming Kate Middleton steps out for solo outings in Suffolk and Kent
The Princess of Wales sported a tweed trouser suit as she visited textile mills in Suffolk and Kent to celebrate British textile manufacturers

Image© Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
3 minutes ago
The Princess of Wales was all smiles as she stepped out for the first of her two solo outings on Thursday morning. Kate, 43, looked elegant in a tweed trouser suit, black knitwear and high heels as she arrived at Sudbury Silk Mills in Sudbury, Suffolk.

The royal mum-of-three is carrying out engagements in both Suffolk and Kent to celebrate the unique skill, creativity and craftsmanship of British textile manufacturers. Later today, she will also visit Marina Mill in Cuxton, Kent, a family business that specialises in  hand designing and screen- printing furnishing fabrics.

Kate, who is famed for her style, has long been passionate about the importance of the British textiles industry and its role as part of the UK's cultural and creative voice. She has family links to the industry as her paternal ancestors were the owners of the  woollen manufacturer and merchant, William Lupton & Co, which was based in Leeds. 

Back in January, the Princess was given a tour of Corgi, a family-run business in Ammanford, near Swansea, which specialises in handmade socks and knitwear. During the outing she "archived" all of her own children's clothes, noting that the garments that had been well made always "wore really well".

WATCH: Princess Kate wows in tweed trouser suit and high heels to visit textile mill

See the best photos from her engagements in Suffolk and Kent.

1/4

Kate reacts as she is greeted by Deputy Lieutenant of Suffolk, Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton© AFP via Getty Images

The pair shared a warm greeting

Familiar face

The Princess was greeted by Jamie Lowther Pinkerton Dep Lord Lieutenant of Suffolk and former top aide to the Waleses, with Kate embracing him in a hug.

2/4

Kate arrives© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate looked chic in a tweed trouser suit

Kate arrives

The Princess beamed as she arrived at Sudbury Silk Mill, with her new blonder locks styled in loose curls. 

3/4

Kate Middleton wearing trouser suit and black top© AFP via Getty Images

Kate is embracing the autumnal tweed trend

Fashion trend

It's the latest tweed look on Kate, who sported a new Alessandra Rich dress to visit a branch of the WI in Sunningdale, Ascot on Monday.

4/4

First outing of the day© Chris Jackson/Getty Images

A small crowd had gathered near the mill

First outing of the day

The royal accessorised her look with a pair of chunky gold earrings.

HELLO! chief content officer Sophie Vokes-Dudgeon had the privilege of interviewing Prince Harry at last night's WellChild Awards, and you can discover her three takeaways from the interview over on The HELLO! Royal Club by clicking on the button below. After watching the video, you can also take part in a poll asking which of Sophie’s three observations you find the most surprising. 

 

