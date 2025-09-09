Prince William and Princess Kate make big appointment to aid causes 'closest to their hearts'

The Prince and Princess of Wales have just made a major appointment for one of their most beloved foundations in a major shakeup. The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales has today announced that Sarah Rose will be the foundation's new Chief Executive Officer. The foundation is an amalgamation of Prince William and Kate's nearest and dearest causes close to their hearts, including William's homelessness project, Homewards. Sarah, who has three decades of experience in UK public service broadcasting, will take up the role in February 2026.

Sarah will take over from the current Chief Executive Officer of The Royal Foundation, Amanda Berry, who stepped into the coveted role in June 2022, having previously served as Chief Executive of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) for over 20 years.

The film executive is set to be taking the reins at an exciting time in the foundation, with many new programmes currently being redeveloped and scaled. One of these such programmes includes Homewards, which is a cause close to Prince William's heart. Sarah will also work across the Centre for Early Childhood, where they aim to deliver on a vision of a healthier, happier, more nurturing world. Other causes the new CEO will oversee also include United for Wildlife, which tackles the illegal wildlife trade and Community Impact, which works on upgrading facilities and providing new opportunities for residents across the UK.

Speaking on the new appointment, the Prince and Princess of Wales said: "We are looking forward to welcoming Sarah to The Royal Foundation and to working with her on some of the issues which are closest to our hearts. We are hugely grateful to Amanda for her exceptional leadership over the past three years and are pleased she will continue to work with us in her new role as Global Partnerships Ambassador."

© Samir Hussein/WireImage The new CEO will oversee the Waleses various foundations and projects close to their hearts

Sarah Rose, incoming CEO of The Royal Foundation of The Prince and Princess of Wales, said: "I am honoured to be joining The Royal Foundation and am excited by the ambition it has for the future. I'm incredibly proud to have spent 30 years in public service broadcasting and I now look forward to working with Their Royal Highnesses, and the team at the Foundation, to support the vital work they do to tackle some of society’s most urgent challenges."